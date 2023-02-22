The Mandalorian season 4 is already written, says Jon Favreau

The third season of The Mandalorian hasn’t even premiered on Disney+ yet, but it looks like a fourth season is not only guaranteed, but already well on the way. According to an interview with creator Jon Favreau on French radio station BFM TV, he and Dave Filoni had mapped out the fourth season while they were writing the third.

Favreau confirmed that season 4 of The Mandalorian had been written, however no details on the storyline were given.

In this official clip from season 3, we see The Mandalorian reunited with Grogu (still known as Baby Yoda to swathes of the internet).

Favreau also spoke about the importance of a unified storyline, noting that Star Wars series’ Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew take place in ‘the same time period’ as The Mandalorian. With so much to keep in mind, Favreau stressed that it’s important to ‘have a fully formed story’ from the beginning. Which probably explains the reason Mandalorian season 4 has been written so early.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can expect to learn more about these upcoming projects at the Star Wars Celebration in March.

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to premiere on March 1, only on Disney+.