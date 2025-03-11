The Last of Us Season 2 – Max releases the official trailer

HBO has released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Last of Us during a panel at South by Southwest featuring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Young Mazino, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The seven-episode second season premieres on 14 April, exclusively on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Mondays.

The Last of Us Season 2 logline:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast:

Season 2 returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

The Last of Us Season 2 credits:

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

The seven-episode second season of The Last of Us debuts on 14 April on Max.



