The Correspondent: trailer and Boxing Day release for Richard Roxburgh film

The tense and exciting-looking trailer was released today for the highly anticipated Australian film The Correspondent. Directed by Kriv Stenders and starring Richard Roxburgh, The Correspondent is based on the true story of Australian war correspondent Peter Greste’s arrest and imprisonment in Egypt in 2013.

The film will be released by Maslow Entertainment in Australian cinemas on Boxing Day, 26 December 2025, after a World Premiere on 23 October as the Opening Night Film at the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival.

Described as ‘a gripping thriller and a compelling true story about the relentless defence of the truth and triumph of the human spirit,’ The Correspondent follows the events of Australian journalist Peter Greste who was covering the news desk in Cairo over the Christmas holidays in 2013 when he was arrested and accused of terrorism.

Based on Greste’s memoir, The First Casualty, the screenplay for The Correspondent is written by Peter Duncan, a director and writer who has previously collaborated with Roxburgh on titles including Rake and Children of the Revolution. The story follows Greste as he ‘becomes a pawn in the middle of a deadly game full of corrupt officials and ancient rivalries, the subject of his own worldwide news story, with only his wits and unlikely allies keeping him alive. Greste’s freedom and his very survival means staring down a brutal regime.’

Alongside Roxburgh, The Correspondent also stars Rahel Romahn, Julian Maroun, Mojean Aria, Fayssal Bazzi, and Yael Stone, with John Bell and Anna Volska as Lois and Juris Greste, Peter’s parents.

The film is directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan) and produced by Carmel Travers.

‘It’s been an honour to tell the true story of Peter Greste and his incarceration in Egypt, at a time when the very nature of journalism is under siege,’ said producer Carmel Travers. ‘Working with an extraordinary team in front of and behind the camera and under the direction of the masterful Kriv Stenders is pure joy. It’s been a privilege to tell a story about a very honourable Australian that has resonance across the globe.’

Australian and NZ distributor Maslow Entertainment have had breakout success this year with the unexpected hit Camino-inspired film The Way, My Way, directed by Bill Bennett, and recent Australian horror hit films, Talk To Me and Late Night with the Devil.

Production Credits: The Correspondent received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund and the Regional Filming Fund. Financed with support from Jovial Planet Productions, Spectrum Entertainment, Dreamlight Studio, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, Fulcrum Media Finance and High Pass Holdings. Produced by Pop Family Entertainment.