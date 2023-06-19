The Bear returns to Disney+ for Season 2

FX show The Bear is set to premiere its hotly anticipated second season on 19 July on Disney+ in Australia, with all ten episodes available at once.

The first season racked up numerous awards, including AFI TV Program of the Year, and lead actor Jeremy Allen White won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Writing for ScreenHub last year, critic Mel Campbell described the show as one of the standouts of 2022:

I’ve written and discarded a thousand corny food metaphors to describe how absorbing it is, how expertly it’s crafted, how impressively it packs so much complex, characterful storytelling into each of its eight short episodes, and how satisfying it is to ponder. It’s a show about pride, nostalgia, addiction and trauma, about how family – born and found – can help counterbalance the destructive forces of toxic masculinity, rise-and-grind capitalism and even urban gentrification. Mel Campbell reviews The Bear.

Season two, according to Disney+, ‘follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>



‘Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.’

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

No mention has been made as yet of a touted guest role for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, which was leaked to media earlier this year.



The Bear Season 2 premieres in Australia on 19 July exclusively on Disney+.

