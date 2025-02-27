Ten Pound Poms: new trailer for highly anticipated Season 2

Ten Pound Poms has a new trailer for Season 2 as of today, Stan has announced in a press release.

The second season of the Stan original series was announced a few months ago, and now we can confirm that it will premiere on the streaming service on 10 March.

Ten Pound Poms is written and created by the BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Ordinary Lies, Brassic) is made by Eleven (Sex Education, Red Rose) and is a co-production between BBC and Stan.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits leaving post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world. The trailer sees the characters head into 1957, with nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) trying to forge a future for herself after series one followed her journey to Australia in search of her son, Michael.

For the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown), Terry is determined to find stability and put down roots, whilst Annie rediscovers herself and uncovers exciting opportunities Down Under.

Watch the trailer for Ten Pound Poms Season 2.

The second season of Ten Pound Poms also features unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates played by Marcus Graham (Myall Creek: Day of Justice), who makes Terry an offer he can’t refuse. The press release asks: will he bring sunshine into their life or just more drama?

With each determined to make Australia everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start, Kate, Terry and Annie look poised to cut a slice of the Australian dream they were promised.

Faye Marsay as Annie in Ten Pound Poms. Image: Stan

Alongside Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther) and Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) also returning for series two are Stephen Curry (Stan Original Series Population 11, The Castle) as JJ, Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans) as Bill, Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life Of Jess) as Stevie, Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Stan Original Film The Portable Door, Young Rock) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly, The Time of Our Lives) as Marlene.

New characters introduced to the second series include the Skinner family portrayed by Sam Delich (Spiderhead), Maya Stange (Love Child), Tommy Green and Clare Hughes (Ladies in Black), who arrive in Australia from Ireland ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine.

Ten Pound Poms: production details

Ten Pound Poms is produced by Eleven for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and is a co-production with Stan.

Danny Brocklehurst is the creator, writer and also serves as Executive Producer. Joining Danny Brocklehurst on the writing team is Ryan Griffen (Cleverman) alongside Smita Bhide (The Indian Detective). Ana Kokkinos (Fires, The Hunting) and Tom McKay (Jerk, Bloods) direct the series and series producer is Karl Zwicky.

Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench, Sophie Williams and Jamie Campbell are Executive Producers for Eleven. Executive producer for the BBC is Gaynor Holmes, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are Executive Producers for Stan.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the series worldwide. Filming wrapped on location in Australia last year, with Curio Pictures providing production services.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 is financed with support from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Post, digital and visual effects also supported by Screen NSW.

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 premieres on Stan on 10 March.