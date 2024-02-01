Ten Pound Poms confirms Season 2 – Michelle Keegan set to return

Stan and BBC have announced a second season of the Australian-UK series Ten Pound Poms.

Created by Danny Brocklehurst and the team behind Sex Education, Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

What will season two be about?

After a challenging first year in Australia, season two will follow nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?

Set to reprise their roles in the series are Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther).

Season two of Ten Pound Poms will also introduce some new characters, namely the Skinner family, who are ‘fresh off the boat’ from Ireland, and an ‘unscrupulous landlord’ named Benny Bates.

Also returning for season two are Australian actors Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

‘The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight,’ said Danny Brocklehurst. ‘We tapped into a little known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters’ adventure down under.’

Series one of Ten Pound Poms was awarded two Golden Nymphs at the 62nd Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival for Best Series, and Best Actor, for Warren Brown’s portrayal of Terry.

Ten Pound Poms is produced by Eleven and is a co-production between Stan and BBC and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Season two is directed by Australia’s Ana Kokkinos (Head On) and the UK’s Tom McKay (Jerk, Bloods). Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the series worldwide. Curio Pictures is providing production services in Australia.

Filming of the Stan Original Series Ten Pound Poms commences mid-February in NSW, Australia.