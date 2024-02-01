News

 > News

Ten Pound Poms confirms Season 2 – Michelle Keegan set to return

A second season has been confirmed for Stan and BBC's Ten Pound Poms.
1 Feb 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms. Image: Stan/BBC

Share Icon

Stan and BBC have announced a second season of the Australian-UK series Ten Pound Poms.

Created by Danny Brocklehurst and the team behind Sex Education, Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

What will season two be about?

After a challenging first year in Australia, season two will follow nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised? 

Set to reprise their roles in the series are Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther). 

Season two of Ten Pound Poms will also introduce some new characters, namely the Skinner family, who are ‘fresh off the boat’ from Ireland, and an ‘unscrupulous landlord’ named Benny Bates.

Also returning for season two are Australian actors Rob Collins as RonLeon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJHattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene. 

Read: Ten Pound Poms review: too many plots spoil the broth

‘The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight,’ said Danny Brocklehurst. ‘We tapped into a little known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters’ adventure down under.’

Series one of Ten Pound Poms was awarded two Golden Nymphs at the 62nd Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival for Best Series, and Best Actor, for Warren Brown’s portrayal of Terry. 

Ten Pound Poms is produced by Eleven and is a co-production between Stan and BBC and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. 

Season two is directed by Australia’s Ana Kokkinos (Head On) and the UK’s Tom McKay (Jerk, Bloods). Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the series worldwide. Curio Pictures is providing production services in Australia.

Filming of the Stan Original Series Ten Pound Poms commences mid-February in NSW, Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Film / Television Production Opinions & Analysis All Screen Free To Air Games
More
Reviews

Mr & Mrs Smith, Prime review: domestic blitz

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star in a gripping, hilarious and thoughtful reinvention of the 2005 film.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Four Years Later: SBS drama starts filming in India

The eight-part Australian series is shooting in Mumbai and Jaipur, before moving to Sydney in late February.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Population 11: new WA Stan series gets release date

Watch the trailer for Stan's new series, Population 11, starring Ben Feldman and Stephen Curry.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Ricky Stanicky: Melbourne-shot film starring Zac Efron drops trailer

The R-rated comedy was filmed in Melbourne last year.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Prime Video will soon charge Australian viewers to remove ads

Amazon's Prime Video joins the growing list of streamers increasing costs for users.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login