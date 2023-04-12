Talk To Me: Australian horror gets a trailer but no local release date

A24 – of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame – has released the trailer for the hotly-tipped Australian supernatural horror film, Talk To Me, a big hit at January’s Sundance Film Festival.

The debut of Adelaide’s Danny and Michael Philippou (who are behind the successful YouTube channel RackaRacka) stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto Otis Dhanji, Chris Alosi and Zoe Terakes.

As per the official blurb: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

The film will be released in the UK and US on 28 July, with no Australian date yet set.