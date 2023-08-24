News

 > Film > News

Sydney Underground Film Fest wants to let the film freak flag fly

The independent spirit of filmmaking will be front and centre at SUFF 2023.
24 Aug 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Film

Holy Mother, by Yoshihiro Nishimura. Image: SUFF.

Share Icon

The Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF), to be held in September, has announced its 2023 program with the promise of letting ‘Sydney’s film freak flag fly’.

Festival Director Katherine Berger said: ‘We are really excited by this year’s program, with such a diverse mix of films that really celebrate the independent spirit of filmmaking. There are so many filmic outlaws who buck the system here. We can’t wait for audiences to come along on this cinematic adventure.’

2023 Festival highlights include:

  • Opening night film: Ukraine Guernica – Art Not War. The latest from filmmaker George Gittoes, this antiwar film follows the frontline artists daring to stand up to the Russian invasions of Ukraine and Afghanistan.
  • Closing night film: Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls. A wild ride full of enchantment, friendship, laughter and a dose of black magic and satanic worship thrown in for good measure.
  • Transgressive black comedies: individualistic comedy drama Hippo, directed by Mark H. Rapaport and featuring Berlinale Silver Bear-winner Lilla Kizlinger (I See You Everywhere); Lousy Carter, a witty dramedy by Bob Byington (Frances Ferguson, Infinity Baby), hot off its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival; and Poundcake, a hilarious horror satire directed by Onur Tukel (Summer of Blood).
  • Birth/Rebirth: Laura Moss debuts a psychological horror film reimagining Frankenstein, starring Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete,The Umbrella Academy) and Judy Reyes (Scrubs, Smile).
  • Holy Mother: A Japanese gore extravaganza directed Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police).
  • Sleeping Beauties: Australian filmmaker Stuart Simpson’s latest haunting horror.

The Sydney Undergound Film Festival runs from 7–10 September 2023. More information.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Feature Features Film News Reviews
More
Reviews

Theater Camp review: an exceedingly jolly stage-kid romp

From inappropriate language to surprisingly sensitive queer inclusivity, get your jazz hands ready for this sweet, show-stopping turn.

Stephen A Russell
News

The Royal Hotel to open SXSW Sydney 2023

The thriller, starring Julia Garner, has been described as 'deft reworking of the Aussie outback thriller, reoriented with a female…

Paul Dalgarno
News

Bring Him To Me: new trailer for Sam Neill crime thriller

Things get complicated when a getaway driver grapples with his conscience in the new trailer for Bring Him To Me.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Stolevski's Housekeeping for Beginners in Adelaide Film Festival line-up

The Australian-Mecedonian's new film is among a number to be named for this October's festival in South Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Rejection, reward ... remorse? A filmmaker's film festival reality

Kiwi filmmaker Emma Keeling says: while making your short is one thing, the real work is getting it on screens.

Emma Keeling
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login