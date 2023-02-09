SXSW Sydney: first look at screen highlights

South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney has launched the first concrete details of its inaugural 2023 event, which unveils the layout of its inner-Sydney precinct location, as well as telling us the format in which most events will take place – and how much it will all cost.

At early bird pricing, a badge to see all screen-related event will set you back $895 (that’s 30% off the full price). Representatives have confirmed that there will be three phases of badge sales for SXSW Sydney 2023: early bird, on-sale and walk-up. Each phase is subject to a price increase, so ‘the sooner you register, the more you will save’ they say.

Perhaps the biggest news to come from today’s announcement is the confirmation of SXSW Sydney’s first Keynote Speaker – American futurist, author and CEO/Founder of Future Today Institute, Amy Webb. Webb is joined by an already massive line-up of Featured Speakers and music acts, with many more to be revealed later in the year.

The screen industry speakers so far…

Here are all the confirmed SXSW Sydney speakers with ties to the screen industry.

Head of Screen NSW, Kyas Hepworth is a Bundjalung woman who has dedicated her career to bringing unique and authentic stories to the screen, now leading the state’s film and production strategy while also advancing NSW’s position in Digital games. Currently on the Board of AusFilm, and previously NITV’s Head of Commissioning and Programming and a Board Member of the Australian International Documentary Conference, Kyas’ work has crossed documentaries, feature films, TV series, web series and more – an exceptional leading figure from the local Screen industry.



Lawyer, writer, filmmaker and Distinguished Professor and Laureate Fellow at Jumbunna Research, University of Technology Sydney, Larissa Behrendt AO appears – also known as the host of Speaking Out on ABC Radio.

As Director of Content at Netflix, Que Minh Luu is responsible for bringing shows like Heartbreak High, Irreverent and Boy Swallows Universe to life. Luu brings previous experience as an executive producer at the ABC, having also worked in scripted drama, comedy and digital content alongside time spent as a film editor.

Sean Miyashiro is the founder and CEO of internationally-renowned, multi-disciplinary media company, 88rising, whose mission is to amplify Asian and Asian-American talent and youth culture across the globe. The collective have also curated a myriad of internationally successful endeavours – including Head In The Clouds Festival, being first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella 2022, and also making their mark in the film world, with Miyashiro executive producing the soundtrack to one of the biggest movies of the year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Sung-Eun YOUN is one of Korea’s most important film critics, an author, a member of the executive committee of the Korean Association of Film Critics, and a respected university lecturer with a PhD in film studies. Having recently established her own entertainment company focused on finding engaging stories, Sung-Eun is widely recognised for her work in putting Korean film on the map.

Yoomin YANG is a co-founder, CEO and executive producer at Korean production company, WOW POINT, where she oversees their extensive TV and film development and production slate including recently announced Netflix Series, Parasyte: The Grey. Yoomin’s other recent achievements include producing a Korean adaptation of Netflix’s Money Heist, among other projects.

As for screenings, applications for filmmakers and screen creatives to participate in SXSW Sydney are still open.

The event precinct

The SXSW Sydney event map, courtesy of SXSW Sydney.

Supported by Destination NSW (the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency), SXSW Sydney talk place over several walkable locations in the Sydney CBD and surrounding neighbourhoods. Areas such as Haymarket, Darling Harbour, Ultimo, Chippendale and more will ‘transform into a vibrant, interconnected hub of event formats’ including festivals, performances, premieres, exhibitions, meet-ups, speakers, pitches and networking opportunities.

SXSW Sydney takes place this October with early bird badges on sale now. Head to the SXSW Sydney website for more information.