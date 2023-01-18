SXSW Sydney film submissions open

Among the many, many film festivals happening this year, we have the debut Sydney edition of the world-famous South by Southwest festival (SXSW).

Beginning on 15 October 2023 and running for a full week, SXSW Sydney will not replace the usual SXSW in Austin – but rather expand the festival into the Asia Pacific region. The new expansion will comprise 1,000 (yes, you read that right) sessions, screenings, and performances, activations, and parties all across the city.

Submit your work

Submissions are now open for both Music and Screen streams of the SXSW Sydney festival. Filmmakers, screen creatives, and established and emerging musicians are invited to apply for a chance to share their work at the event this October. ‘This is an opportunity to reach new fans, followers, and industry experts,’ said SXSW representatives.

The social-media horror flick Sissy was one of the most recent Australian films to have its premiere at SXSW. Producer Lisa Shaunessy said the most exciting thing about it was ‘the sheer breadth of people that you knew were in the audience and in the theatre watching your film for the first time on the world stage, critics, fans and other filmmakers.

‘Cultural events like SXSW are so important for a city like Sydney…’ said Shaunessy. ‘We’ve got such a huge clash and mix of cultural activity through music, dance, theatre, performance, screen and SXSW embodies all of that.’

SXSW Sydney Screen Festival guidelines:

The festival is open to the following submissions from screen creatives:

Features – Narrative and Documentary (40 mins or above)

– Narrative and Documentary (40 mins or above) Episodic / TV

/ Shorts films (less than 40 mins)

(less than 40 mins) Music videos (less than 10 mins)

(less than 10 mins) XR experiences

To be eligible for inclusion in SXSW Sydney’s 2023 Screen Festival, your project must have been completed in 2021, 2022, or be on track for completion in early 2023.

The final deadline to make your submission is Sunday 14 May 2023.

‘SXSW thrives on connection and discovery, and we’re creating SXSW Sydney in that spirit,’ said SXSW Sydney Head of Screen, Ghita Loebenstein. We’ll bring the industry together as we showcase the edgiest in screen business, break the next big things, celebrate the bold and provide a place of genuine inspiration.

‘SXSW Sydney will put Australia and Asia’s screen industry on high beam.’

SXSW Sydney takes place from 15-22 October 2023. For more information, and to submit your film, head to the SXSW Sydney website.