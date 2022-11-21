Surviving Summer returns for season two at Netflix

Australian Netflix hit Surviving Summer has been confirmed for a second season. Produced by Werner Film Productions and ZDF Studios, season two will see all cast members returning and will take place on the iconic beaches of the Great Ocean Road.

Surviving Summer season one followed Summer Torres, a rebellious New York teen, as she’s sent to Australia to live with family friends in a tiny coastal town on the Great Ocean Road. Season two guarantees the return of Sky Katz as Summer, as well as fan favourites Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson, João Gabriel Marinho as Marlon Sousa, Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Mercer and reigning Open Women’s Queensland Surf Champion Lilliana ‘Lil’ Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui.

‘We’re absolutely stoked that Surviving Summer made waves both here at home and around the world, and are proud to be bringing this brilliant Aussie teen series back to Netflix for a second season,’ said Que Minh Luu, Director of Content, ANZ.

‘Bringing the creative team at Werner Productions and our wonderful young cast back together again is a thrill, and we can’t wait to share the next chapter of this quintessentially Australian story with the world.’

Following its release on Netflix in June 2022, Surviving Summer secured itself as the ninth most popular TV series on Netflix in Australia, as well as being in the top 10 English speaking shows on Netflix globally.

‘The response from fans around the world was overwhelming as audiences fell in love with Summer, Ari, Marlon, Bodhi and Poppy and their adventures both in and out of the surf!’ said Joanna Werner, Producer of Surviving Summer. ‘We are thrilled to be bringing our amazing cast and crew back together for Season 2 and can’t wait to be back filming all along the Great Ocean Road. Here’s hoping we get some epic surf!’

The show has proved to be most popular with Generation Z, with the hashtag #survivingsummer amassing over 52.4m views on TikTok.

Katharina Pietzsch, the Director Junior of ZDF Studios said ‘We have been partnering with both Werner Film Productions and Netflix on several exciting and very popular projects over many years. Therefore, we are thrilled to have brought the partners together and to again be on board for the second season of Surviving Summer as both co-producer and worldwide distributor.

‘It is exciting to see that the series has found so many fans around the world in such a short time. We can’t wait for Summer to return to Shorehaven and to continue this global success story.’