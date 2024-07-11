Sunny Nights: Stan series starts production in Sydney

Production is now underway in NSW on the new Stan Original Series Sunny Nights, a darkly comedic eight-part drama series starring American actors Will Forte (SNL, The Last Man on Earth, Bodkin) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry).

Executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell (Population 11, No Activity, Hacks), Sunny Nights is described as ‘a story of how a little bit of sun, a change of scenery, and a touch of violent crime can help a person find their true self’.

‘The series follows siblings Martin (Forte) and Vicki (Carden) Marvin who venture to Sydney determined to start their spray tan business, but when they get caught up in the city’s criminal underworld, they must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.’

The ensemble cast includes Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Megan Wilding, Ra Chapman, Miritana Hughes, George Mason, Matuse, and former professional rugby league footballer Willie Mason in his debut role.

Sunny Nights is created by the writing team Nick Keetch and Ty Freer (High Fire, Almost Paradise), with episodes also written by Marieke Hardy, Lally Katz, Clare Sladden and Niki Aken, and produced by Bridget Callow-Wright.

The series is executive produced by Shay Spencer, Jason Burrows and Chloe Rickard for Jungle Entertainment; Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Chris Davis and Amotz Zakai for Echo Lake Entertainment; Myra Model of Myra Model Management; and also executive produced by lead actors Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden.

Jungle Entertainment EP Jason Burrows said: ‘The brilliant scripts, coupled with the incredible talent we have working on this series, both behind and in front of the camera – led by Trent O’Donnell, is going to make this very special.’

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: ‘Sunny Nights has been superbly cast with Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden in the lead, and their comedic expertise alongside a cast of Aussie talent promises to deliver a dangerously hilarious series that will resonate both locally and abroad.’

James Durie, Head of Scripted, Cineflix Rights added: ‘Trent O’Donnell and the creative team behind Sunny Nights have been responsible for some of the funniest, most successful international hit TV series of the past few years. Their incredible talent, combined with fantastic cast led by Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden, give Sunny Nights huge global appeal – we are thrilled to be financing and distributing the series.’

A release date is yet to be announced for Sunny Nights, which was announced earlier this year by Stan as part of its showcase of 25 new and returning Originals, including 17 scripted, seven documentaries and one entertainment series.

Also in production in Sydney for Stan is the fifth and final season of beloved drama Bump, which is the only Australian original series to be commissioned by a streamer for five seasons.