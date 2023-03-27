STRIFE production begins with Asher Keddie and new cast members

Production has begun in Sydney on STRIFE, a new Australian series commissioned by the Foxtel Group from award-winning production company Made Up Stories, in partnership with global film and TV studio FIFTH SEASON.

Joining series lead Asher Keddie is an ensemble of established and up-and-coming talent including Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich and Willow Speers.

The comedic drama series tells the story of a modern, imperfect woman and publisher named Evelyn Jones (Keddie) and her journey from loungeroom blogger to becoming a force in women’s media.

Set in the dynamic and ever-changing world of publishing, digital media and its origins, the series is inspired by Mia Freedman’s memoir, ‘Work, Strife, Balance’, and written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller. The series is directed by Stuart Bowen.

Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky serve as executive producers for Made Up Stories, alongside Freedman, Keddie and Scheller, and Alison Hurbert-Burns for BINGE. Commissioning Editor is Lana Greenhalgh. Brian Walsh was a commissioner and Executive Producer of STRIFE.

BINGE Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns, said: ‘We are so excited for the cameras to start rolling on STRIFE. A series that is led by an incredible collection of creatives, including the formidable line-up of women helmed by Bruna, Jodi, Asher and Mia. STRIFE is a strong, character driven Australian story, the likes of which BINGE seeks to tell, stories that delight both local audiences and capture global appeal.’

STRIFE is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for BINGE and will also be available on Foxtel.