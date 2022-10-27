What’s streaming in November 2022: Australian guide

Yep, it’s already the pointy end of the year. From The Crown to Dangerous Liaisons, and from Love Lizzo to Willow and Spirited, November 2022 brings a bumper selection of new and classic offerings on every streaming service.

Here’s a quick guide to the new series and original films releasing on major streaming platforms this November:

Netflix

The Crown S5 (9 November): Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date, as the public openly question their role in 90s Britain.

Paramount+

Couples Therapy Australia S2 (4 November): Premiering on Friday 4 November, and exclusive to Paramount+, this documentary brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with Registered Clinical Psychotherapist, Marryam Chehelnabi. This season will see Marryam guide our couples through deep trauma; the dilemmas of a modern mum: work versus family; and how much influence parents should have on their adult children’s relationships.

Binge

Love, Lizzo (25 November): Love, Lizzo follows three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo . Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself.

Stan

Poker Face (22 November): Russell Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep … their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.

Amazon Prime Video

My Policeman (4 November): Harry Styles leads this adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel following the arrival of an elderly man whose presence triggers seismic and passionate events from 40 years previous. Co-stars Emmy-nominee Emma Corrin (The Crown) and BAFTA nominee Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince).

AMC+

Mood (6 November): Sasha Clayton (Nicôle Lecky) dreams of becoming a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau, My Mum Tracy Beaker) on Instagram. When she is kicked out of her family home for drunkenly trying to burn her ex’s house down, Sasha becomes homeless and is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local drug dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar).

Disney+

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (16 November): From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Black Swan) and his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, Limitless puts cutting-edge science of human longevity centre-stage. Part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, each episode of the series follows Chris as he takes up a gauntlet of physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the ageing process.

Britbox

Shetland S6: This murder mystery returns for its sixth season starring Douglas Henshall (In Plain Sight). Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and his team use their special skills to investigate various criminal activities that take place at Shetland.

Shudder

Mandrake (10 November): Mandrake follows probation officer Cathy Madden, who is given the task of rehabilitating notorious killer ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society after twenty years in jail. Cathy has always believed that every client deserves a shot at redemption, but her beliefs are firmly tested when two children disappear near Mary’s farm.

