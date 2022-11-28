What’s streaming in December 2022: Australian guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … holiday streaming season! There’s a bumper crop of shows and movies heading to your screens this December, so here we’ve highlighted a handy selection and where you can watch them:

Netflix

Lady Chatterly’s Lover (2 Dec) : After falling out of love with her husband following a war injury, Lady Chatterley pursues a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on their estate and begins to uncover her own internal biases.

(25 Dec): Set more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elf world unite in a quest against an unstoppable power. White Noise (30 Dec): College professor Jack Gladney and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes ‘The Airborne Toxic Event,’ releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate. Directed by Noah Baumbach.

Paramount+

The Flatshare (1 Dec) : The Flatshare is an upcoming British television series based on Beth O’Leary’s 2019 novel of the same name. Two people share a house but never meet due to their alternating night and day shifts.

: (19 Dec) This series is a prequel to Yellowstone and serves as a sequel to the series 1883. Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Star Trek: Picard S2 (21 Dec): The second season of the American television series features the character Jean-Luc Picard in the year 2401 when he and his companions are trapped in an alternate reality by Q as part of the ultimate trial for Picard.

Binge

Colin from Accounts (1 Dec) : New Australian series. Ashley and Gordon are two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

(6 Dec) The upcoming season is based on the third and final book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials book series, The Amber Spyglass. The rebellion against the Authority becomes open warfare, with Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven. But to achieve his ends he needs the Subtle Knife, which is currently in Will’s hands. Doom Patrol S4 (8 Dec): Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. While a crucial decision awaits the team, the Doom Patrol must decide what to prioritize – their own happiness or the fate of the world.

Stan

A Christmas Ransom (1 Dec) : A riotous Christmas romp for the whole family, Christmas Ransom is a Stan Original Film from the creators of A Sunburnt Christmas, starring an ensemble of beloved Aussie stars like Matt Okine and Miranda Tapsell.

Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2 Dec) : Wimpy Greg Heffley, now in seventh grade, thinks he has it all together. However, Greg’s older brother, Rodrick, is itching to cut him down to size. He gets the perfect opportunity when their mum tries to force the boys to bond.

(9 Dec) Based on a 2022 play by Ana Nogueira. The film follows Jeff and Judy and their experiences of waiting outside the stage door for Idina Menzel in the original Broadway production of If/Then. It was originally titled Here She Is, Boys. If These Walls Could Sing (16 Dec): A 2022 British documentary film directed by Mary McCartney, in her feature documentary debut, about the history of Abbey Road Studios in London and the experiences and memories of the musicians who have played there.

Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row S2 (2 Dec) : In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

(2 Dec) The series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village, Three Pines, and finds long-buried secrets and a few ghosts of his own. Something from Tiffany’s (9 Dec): A woman gets upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Starring Zoey Deutch.

AMC+

Kevin Can F**K Himself S2 (1 Dec) : The show explores the life of Allison McRoberts a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child. The show presents contrasting perspectives of her experience: as a stereotypical sitcom wife and as a woman navigating a difficult personal path.

(1 Dec) The show explores the life of Allison McRoberts a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child. The show presents contrasting perspectives of her experience: as a stereotypical sitcom wife and as a woman navigating a difficult personal path. Christmas with the Campbells (2 Dec): When Jesse is dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend, Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin, while Shawn is away.

Britbox

A Spy Among Friends (9 Dec): In England in 1963, Nicholas Elliott works for MI6 as an intelligence officer but is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague Kim Philby had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union.

Shudder

A Wounded Fawn (1 Dec) : When a fateful romantic getaway for a couple becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within the man.

(9 Dec): It’s Christmas Eve and Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. The Apology (16 Dec): Late Christmas Eve, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.

