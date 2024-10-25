Stan’s Drag Race Down Under reveals guest judges for new season

The special guest lineup for Stan’s Drag Race Down Under has officially been revealed, with G Flip, Sophie Monk and Peach PRC among the judges for this season.

The upcoming season is the fourth installment of Drag Race Down Under – itself a spinoff of the incredibly popular reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race – which is focused on drag artists from Australia and New Zealand, and streams locally on Stan.

This marks the first iteration of the series without RuPaul hosting, instead leaving it to Michelle Visage to take over all host duties.

The guest judges joining Visage and Rhys Nicholson on this season include G Flip, Australian singer and songwriter of hits like Killing My Time, Sasha Colby, the Season 15 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, media personality Sophie Monk, popstar Peach PRC, actor Matt Okine (Mother and Son, Christmas Ransom), and New Zealand singer Ladyhawke.

‘I’m a huge fan of Drag Race, being asked to be a guest judge was such an honour!’ said G Flip. ‘It was hard to be a judge because everyone was so amazing and did such a great job. Make sure to catch this season because there are some seriously incredible queens competing!’

‘It was a bloody thrill to be asked back again and this time I got to be there in person!’ said Sophie Monk. ‘These new queens, oh my god they’re incredible. I’m in awe of what they can do, their make-up, everything. Buckle up people, you’re going to love this new season.’

‘I’ve been a huge fan of Drag Race since the beginning and have watched it religiously over the years!’ said Peach PRC. ‘It’s such a bucket list moment to actually be a guest on the show and it was such fun being on set.’

The official trailer for the new season, which premieres on 1 November, can be viewed below.

Watch the trailer for Drag Race Down Under – Season 4

This is also the first time that Australian and New Zealand drag artists will be mentoring Down Under contestants, with past winners Isis Avis Loren (Season 3), Spankie Jackzon (Season 2) and Kita Mean (Season 1); plus Logie-nominated Kween Kong (Season 2 runner up and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars), Anita Wigl’It (Season 2 and Canada vs. The World) ready to pass on their knowledge.

‘To serve as a guest judge for Drag Race Down Under is such an honour!’ said Sasha Colby. ‘The queens, the talent, the lewks – it is next level, and this new season is going to be a gag that we will all eat up. I can’t wait to watch with the rest of the world!’

The ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’. You can read about each of the contestants, including Lasy Susan, Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani, here.

Drag Race Down Under production credits: The Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan in Australia, and WOW Presents Plus everywhere else. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Cailah Scobie (Stan), Alicia Brown (Stan), Pip Rubira (WB), Nick Tanner (Passion) also serve as Executive Producers.Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

Season 4 of Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under premieres on Stan on 1 November.