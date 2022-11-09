Stan’s Christmas Ransom, with Matt Okine and Miranda Tapsell – trailer

News

The Australian Xmas film has been described as 'a riotous comedy-adventure packed with heart and hijinks'.
10 Nov 2022
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Christmas Ransom, coming soon. Image: Stan.

The Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom, starring Matt Okine, Miranda Tapsell and Ed Oxenbould, will premiere on 1 December, the streamer has announced.

Written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker and produced by Every Cloud Productions, the film has been described as ‘a riotous comedy-adventure inspired by family favourites such as Home Alone, Die Hard and Elf, packed with heart and hijinks’.

As for the blurb: When beloved toy store, Harrington and Sons, is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a pair of bumbling criminals and the struggling owner (Okine) held for ransom, a pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist, where they are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone!

It also stars Genevieve Lemon, Chai Hansen and special guest Matty J (The Bachelor, Nova 96.9 FM), with young stars Evan Stanhope and Tahlia Sturzaker, rounding out the cast.

Christmas Ransom was created and executive produced by Drew Grove, Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, and Mike Jones, directed by Adele Vuko, and produced by Naomi Just.

The film is financed by Stan in association with Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund, Fulcrum Media Finance and Every Cloud Productions.

Christmas Ransom premieres 1 December, only on Stan.

