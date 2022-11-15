SPA: Screen Producers Australia announces new council members

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) today announced the appointment of its incoming council after its 2022 Annual General Meeting.

SPA’s Council is comprised of producer members from across the feature film, television, documentary, immersive media, and animation sectors, as well as members from service and facilities businesses.

‘We’re thrilled to announce the newly appointed Councillors and Advisors who represent a significant cross-section of the local production industry from a wide range of genres, geographical areas, and business structures,’ said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

‘I would like to thank the outgoing Councillors and Advisors, particularly acknowledge David Redman, who has served on the Council since 2015, providing invaluable support and guidance.

‘I look forward to working with Council President Tracey Vieira, Vice-President Suzanne Ryan, and all other Councillors and Advisors, striving as a collective for the advancement of our sector,” said Mr Deaner’

The new Screen Producers Australia Council is represented by the following members:

Tracey Vieira, Hoodlum Entertainment – President

Suzanne Ryan, SLR Productions – Vice President

Lisa Scott, Highview Productions – Councillor

Nathan Anderson, New Canvas – Councillor

Tsu Shan Chambers, Wise Goat Productions – Councillor

Veronica Fury, WildBear Entertainment – Councillor

Aaron Fa’aoso, Lone Star Group – Advisor

Bain Stewart & Leah Purcell, Ombarra Productions – Advisor(s)

Greg Basser, Gentle Giant Media – Advisor

Marta Dusseldorp, Archipelago Productions – Advisor

Matthew Vitins, Matchbox Pictures – Advisor

Michael Fardell, Screencraft – Advisor

Scott Howard, ESA – Advisor

Today SPA also announced the return of the Diversity Leadership Mentorship Program, where individuals from underrepresented groups or backgrounds who are SPA Members or connected to a SPA member business will be mentored by SPA councillors, afforded opportunities for participation in Council meetings as well as being provided opportunities to participate in bespoke activities to develop skills and experiences, with the goal of generating pathways to formally become members of Council or to pursue other leadership roles in the sector.

Applications for the Diversity Leadership Mentorship Program will open in late Nov 2022.