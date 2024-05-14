Sophie Wilde to receive rising star award at Cannes

Sophie Wilde, the 26-year-old Sydney-born star of horror hit Talk to Me, is set to receive the prestigious Trophée Chopard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Along with Challengers and West Side Story star Mike Faist, Wilde has been selected by luxury jeweler Chopard as one of cinema’s rising stars of 2024. The award has been given out since 2001 at the invitation of the house’s Caroline Scheufele.

The winners of the Trophée Chopard are selected by an academy made up of previous winners. Past winners include Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Niels Schneider, Florence Pugh, Jessie Buckley, Naomie Ackie and Daryl McCormack.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Faist and Wilde will receive the trophies during a dinner at Carlton Beach on 17 May.

Sophie Wilde is a 2019 graduate of NIDA’s Bachelor of Fine Arts course. Her debut film performance in the Philippou brother’s spin-chilling feature Talk to Me earned rave reviews, with our own writer Stephen Russell calling her ‘luminous‘. Her turn as Mia has already earned her an AACTA award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and a nomination for BAFTA’s Rising Star award.

Wilde can be seen next in new A24 erotic thriller Babygirl, acting opposite Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Wilde’s other credits include Everything Now with Stephen Fry and Boy Swallows Universe with Phoebe Tonkin, both for Netflix, as well as You Don’t Know Me, Tom Jones, Stan’s The Portable Door and Eden.

Among all the goings-on at Cannes this year, there will be several new Australian screen projects hoping to make their mark with test screenings and marketplace showcases. You can read about those projects here.