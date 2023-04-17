News

Sophie Harper is the new head of Australian Directors’ Guild

Harper, who is currently in a senior role at Screen Canberra, will take up the new Executive Director position in May.
18 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

All Screen

Sophie Harper. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) President Rowan Woods has today announced Sophie Harper as the new Executive Director of the Guild.

In welcoming Harper, who replaces the previous Executive Director Alaric McAusland, Woods said: ‘The ADG is a compact and powerful force within the Australian screen industry. Sophie Harper is a great fit for the Guild with her background in screen agencies, her outstanding achievements in podcasting and in high-level academic roles at the European Film College in Denmark.

Harper is currently the Senior Fund Manager at Screen Canberra where she has most recently managed programs including the $5 Million CBR Screen Fund for the ACT Government. Previously, Harper was based in Denmark from 2009 to 2015, holding a variety of roles at the European Film College including Vice Principal, Head Creative Documentary, Principal (Acting) and Head Producing.

On her return to Australia, she created and hosted the hit podcast Not By Accident, which has been downloaded more than two million times by listeners from around the world.

Previously she worked at both Screen Australia and the Australian Film Commission in various roles including that of Governance and Compliance Manager.

Harper said she was ‘honoured’ to be taking up the new role. ‘I look forward to working with such a dedicated team, building on the many significant initiatives and bringing continued success to our member base.

‘Now is such an important time for the screen industry. I see great potential in building unity across the leading member agencies to excel in our common goal as storytellers as we bring authentic and complex narratives to life. Storytelling on screen is a team sport. It has to be even to begin to reflect the diverse experience of being Australian and capture the imagination of audiences across the globe.’

Woods expressed gratitude to the previous Executive Director, Alaric McAusland, and to Ana Tiwary, the ADG’s Strategy and Development Executive. ‘We thank Alaric and Ana for their powerful industrial advocacy, innovative cultural initiatives and for building our membership at a time when much was stalling in the screen sector.’

The Australian Directors’ Guild is a not-for-profit industry association representing the interests of more than 1,000 Screen Director members working across film, television, streaming and digital media.

Harper will take up the role on 29 May.

