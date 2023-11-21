News

Shit screens at Nova this summer

Don't miss the one-night screening of Shit, adapted from the play by Patricia Cornelius.
21 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

A still from Shit. Image: Bounty Films

A film adaptation of Patricia Cornelius’ play of the same name, Shit, is coming to Cinema Nova or a special event Q&A screening this December.

Shit is an Australian drama feature following three incarcerated women and their stories.

Distributed by Bounty Films after playing at a number of film festivals this year, the film is now playing on the big screen for one night only on 15 December 2023 at Cinema Nova in Melbourne.

You can also meet the filmmakers, directors Susie Dee and Trudy Hellier, after the show for an exclusive Q&A.

Shit: Three Women, One Dreadful Crime is described as a ‘raw and intense’ adaptation. Over one long night of incarceration in a holding cell, Billy (Nicci Wilks), Bobby (Sarah Ward) and Sam (Peta Brady) reveal their stories of a lifetime of violence, abuse, and institutionalisation. They’ve each done something terrible, but all they’ve got to do is keep quiet.

Read: Darren Dale named as Board Chair of Sydney Film Festival

The narrative is a non-linear, interwoven tale that takes audiences through each woman’s history and the events that lead up to their imprisonment.

Adapted from the play Shit, which premiered at the Melbourne Theatre Company in 2015 and won multiple awards, the film continues the collaboration of writer Patricia Cornelius with director Susie Dee, and sees the original cast (Wilks, Ward and Brady) reprising their stage roles.

For tickets and more info visit shitfilm.com.au

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

