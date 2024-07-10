Shipwreck Hunters Australia to return for Season 2 on Disney+

Season 2 of Shipwreck Hunters Australia has been announced by Disney+

The new six-part instalment of the Australian Original documentary series follows ‘a team of fearless ocean adventurers who dive deep to uncover new stories of incredible survivals and devastating tragedies along Western Australia’s ruggedly beautiful “Treasure Coast”.’

Season 2 picks up with the returning crew of skilled divers and underwater filmmakers: Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam and Ryan Chatfield, supported by expert maritime archaeologists from the Western Australian Museum.

The expeditions take viewers into the ocean’s depths to investigate maritime mysteries, experience unique and stunning ocean wildlife, and explore Western Australia’s coastline, which is believed to be the home of more than 1,600 shipwrecks. Season 1 included the historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old sunken Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank and a 1942 Flying Boat sunk during World War 2 in Broome.

The show is a co-production between VAM Media, Terra Australis Productions and Barking Mad Productions for Disney+ and has received major production investment from Screen Australia, with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Tourism Western Australia.

It will be directed and produced by VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Drawn to Water, Walking Man), together with series producer Russell Vines (Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef, The Waler: Australia’s Great War Horse, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley) and executive producer Steve Bibb (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Inside the Sydney Opera House, Matildas: The World at Our Feet).