News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Scrublands: Stan series starts production in regional Victoria

The Stan and 9Network series based on Chris Hammer's novel is expected employ over 500 Victorians.
27 Feb 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

L to R: Director Greg McLean with actors Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Production has started in regional Victoria on Scrublands, a new crime series for Stan starring Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan 

Based on the award-winning novel by Chris Hammer, Scrublands is an Easy Tiger production co-commissioned by Stan and the 9Network, in association with VicScreen.

Set in an isolated country town, the story is about a charismatic and dedicated young priest (Jay Ryan) who calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. One year later investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) arrives in Riversend to write what should be a simple feature story on the anniversary of the tragedy. But when Martin’s instincts kick in and he digs beneath the surface, the previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth.

The cast also includes Zane Ciarma, Adam Zwar, Victoria Thaine, Robert Taylor, Stacy Clausen, Genevieve Morris and newcomer Ella Ferris.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: ‘Following the immense success of Bali 2002, Stan is delighted to once again co-commission with the 9Network. Scrublands promises to be a powerful and compulsive crime thriller.

‘A remarkable crime series set in Australia’s unforgiving and harsh landscape, Easy Tiger has secured an outstanding core cast in Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan and we look forward to collaborating with them on Scrublands.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the production is expected to ’employ over 500 Victorians, adding to the state’s pipeline of premium local productions’.

Related News

Film News Reviews Streaming Television
More
News

What's new on Apple TV+ in March

Ted Lasso, Extrapolations and Tetris are just some of the highlights on Apple TV+ in March.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

What's new on Paramount+ in March

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Yellowjackets season 2, and Rabbit Hole are just some of the new shows and films…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

The Consultant on Amazon Prime is sinister and close to home

Christoph Waltz gives a riveting performance as a consultant hired to 'observe, streamline and improve' a company.

Izzie Austin
News

What's new on Stan in March

Lucky Hank and Attacking Life are just two of the new shows and films coming to Stan in March.

ScreenHub staff
News

What's new on Disney+ in March

The Mandalorian and The Banshees of Inisherin are just two of the new shows and films coming to Disney+ in…

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login