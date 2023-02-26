Scrublands: Stan series starts production in regional Victoria

Production has started in regional Victoria on Scrublands, a new crime series for Stan starring Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan .

Based on the award-winning novel by Chris Hammer, Scrublands is an Easy Tiger production co-commissioned by Stan and the 9Network, in association with VicScreen.

Set in an isolated country town, the story is about a charismatic and dedicated young priest (Jay Ryan) who calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. One year later investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) arrives in Riversend to write what should be a simple feature story on the anniversary of the tragedy. But when Martin’s instincts kick in and he digs beneath the surface, the previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth.

The cast also includes Zane Ciarma, Adam Zwar, Victoria Thaine, Robert Taylor, Stacy Clausen, Genevieve Morris and newcomer Ella Ferris.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said: ‘Following the immense success of Bali 2002, Stan is delighted to once again co-commission with the 9Network. Scrublands promises to be a powerful and compulsive crime thriller.

‘A remarkable crime series set in Australia’s unforgiving and harsh landscape, Easy Tiger has secured an outstanding core cast in Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan and we look forward to collaborating with them on Scrublands.‘



VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the production is expected to ’employ over 500 Victorians, adding to the state’s pipeline of premium local productions’.

