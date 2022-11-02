Netflix crew traineeships available for regional Australians via Screenworks

Screenworks has officially opened applications for the second year of its Regional Crew Traineeship program, delivered in partnership with Netflix with the support of the NSW Government and Screen Queensland.

The entry-level initiative will provide three Australian trainees with a paid introduction to the screen industry, so that they may develop their knowledge through professional on-the-job work placements and study.

Two trainees from Northern NSW and one from North Queensland will complete their traineeships alongside studying at TAFE to gain a nationally recognised Certificate III in Screen & Media.

Read: Netflix is more important than takeaway for Australians

The program started as a pilot project in Northern New South Wales in 2022, and has been extended to Queensland in 2023 with plans to scale into other regions across Australia in the future.

Screenworks and Netflix want to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds or who are financially disadvantaged to apply. Successful applicants simply need to demonstrate a passion for starting their career in the screen industry and be able to commit full-time to the traineeship.

Ken Crouch, Screenworks CEO, said: ‘It has been incredibly rewarding to witness the four trainees develop their skills and kickstart their careers this past year.

‘They’ve taken the opportunities presented to them and created long-lasting relationships with practitioners that will stand them in good stead for the future. I’m excited that Screenworks can provide more opportunities to three new trainees in Northern NSW and far-north Queensland in 2023.’

Why you should apply

‘The highlight of my Traineeship so far has been working in the Grip Department on the feature film Land of Bad on the Gold Coast,’ said 2022 Screenworks Trainee Ky Crethar. ‘I came into this industry looking to work on theatrical blockbusters and wouldn’t have been able to do so without this Traineeship Experience. I was on set in the thick of it and I loved it.’

Read: Land of Bad: first look at Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth film

‘The most valuable lesson I have learnt during this Traineeship is that you really have to put yourself out there to create a career in the industry. Having the skills is only useful if you let people know that you have them. Talk to everybody on sets and never burn bridges because you never know where your next job will come from.’

Eden Cansdell, one of Ky’s fellow trainees, added: ‘From the moment I started my first placement it has been go go go – which I love! My first placement was with Goalpost pictures near Airlie Beach working in the Art Department. I was thrown into the deep end, but with amazingly talented and supportive people around me I learnt loads and found my place.

‘I am now working with some of the same people in Brisbane for Hoodlum in the role of props buying/standby props and can’t wait to see where I’ll be heading next!’

‘This traineeship has taught me on-the-job skills, tips & tricks around the industry that I will be able to carry with me in the future & most importantly, that we don’t work as individuals in the TV/film industry. It’s all about the team and how well everyone works together to get the job done. I feel very lucky to be learning from all the amazing people I have met along the way.’

Applications are now open and will close at 8AM (AEDT) Monday 28 November 2022. The traineeships are due to start in February 2023.

Screenworks is also looking for Production Companies and Heads of Departments interested in taking on trainees for work placements in 2023. They have asked that QLD and NSW-based companies contact them if keen.

To find out more and apply, visit the Screenworks website.