Screenrights Cultural Fund open for applications to share in $300k funding pool

The following is a press release from Screenrights dated 14 February 2025:

Screenrights has opened applications today for its 2025 Cultural Fund grant round, announcing the annual focus as Creative Intelligence. The Fund offers up to $50,000 per project with a total pool of $300,000 for initiatives that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand.

Screenrights Cultural Fund key facts:

Annual focus is ‘Creative Intelligence’

Total funding pool of $300,000 with grants of up to $50,000 available per initiative

Free application support is available to less experienced grant applicants

‘Creative intelligence styles – imaginative, intuitive, inspirational, and innovative – are all traits seen consistently in the screen and education communities Screenrights serves,’ says Rachel Antony, Chair of the Cultural Fund Working Group.

‘As technology mediates our educational experiences and creative processes, we are inviting applications that look to explore and apply innovation and that honour our fundamental human capacity for original thought and expression. From, for example, designing screen-based initiatives that enhance creative expression or empower those with less access to resources, to developing novel technological approaches to screen media education, we expect successful proposals will demonstrate a thoughtful approach to nurturing creative intelligence in our digital age.’

Screenrights will continue its application support for those less experienced in funding submissions through free expert advice, with the aim of reducing barriers to entry and increasing the diversity of funded initiatives. Through the support process, applicants can draw on external assistance provided by Screenrights to help shape their submissions and optimise their chances of receiving funding.

The Fund’s total annual pool of $300,000 increased in 2024 from $250K in previous years, and since its creation in 2018 the Cultural Fund has awarded over $1.5M in grants.

2025 applications will close on Wednesday 9 April at 5pm AEST. The guidelines and application form, as well as requests for application support, are now available at www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund.

