Apples Never Fall to film in Queensland

Queensland will welcome yet another major screen production, with Apples Never Fall set to begin filming in March.

The limited series, based on the best-selling novel by Australian author Lianne Moriarty, is about the Delany family: the parents, Stan and Joy, and their four children. After fifty years of marriage and all of their children leaving the nest, Stan and Joy decide to sell their tennis academy and start the golden years of their life. Those plans quickly come to a halt when Joy suddenly disappears.

This high-profile production boasts a star-studded cast, including four-time Academy Award-nominated actress Annette Bening (The Kids Are All Right, Being Julia) as Joy Delaney, and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) as Stan Delaney.

Representatives from the Queensland government say that production is expected to bring in more than $79 million to the local economy and create 260 jobs for the local cast and crew.

The series is produced by Heyday Television, part of Universal International Studios, and is supported by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and the Australian Government’s Location Incentive. Writer, showrunner, and executive producer Melanie Marnich is joined by executive producers David Heyman, Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share, while Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

Matchbox Pictures, another part of Universal International Studios, will be in charge of production in Australia. The series is set to launch on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in the US, building on the pipeline of projects brought to Australia by Universal Studio Group in partnership with Matchbox Pictures.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke expressed his excitement for the production, stating, ‘productions like this create jobs for our arts and entertainment workers. I’m really pleased to see a novel by a great Australian author being retold for the screen’.”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also spoke about the state’s thriving screen industry and its continued relationship with Universal Studio Group and Matchbox Pictures. ‘With the support of my government’s Production Attraction Strategy through Screen Queensland, this high-profile production will soon be filming on the Gold Coast, contributing an estimated $29.5 million to the state’s economy and creating nearly 200 jobs for local cast and crew, as well as 1000 opportunities for extras,’ said the Premier.

Beatrice Springborn, President of Universal International Studios, added, ‘We’re thrilled to bring another premium series to Australia. We’ve had wonderful experiences with the local teams on past productions and are grateful for the support provided by the Australian government and Screen Queensland.’