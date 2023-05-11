Who will receive Screen NSW’s Slate Development Funding for 2023?

Screen NSW has unveiled the 2023 Slate Development Funding program, which gives up to $100,000 to new projects in an effort to support the growth of the NSW screen industry and encourage greater diversity in representation.

Headed by Kyas Hepworth, the program streamlines the funding application process for NSW screen companies seeking to develop three projects, while prioritising inclusiveness and representation in the industry.

Hepworth explains that by investing in a slate of projects, the program will enable NSW-based companies to broaden their scope and create outstanding content made in NSW. Screen NSW’s ultimate vision is ‘to cultivate a diverse and inclusive screen industry, which is reflected in the stories told and the people who tell them’. The program’s goal is to drive greater representation across the NSW screen industry, ensuring that more voices are heard.

The Slate Development Program offers funding of up to $100,000 for a slate of three projects, including TV Drama, Factual, Features, Online, and Immersive Narrative, produced and/or post-produced in NSW.

Since 2020, Screen NSW has supported 20 companies with Slate Development Funding to deliver many projects, including the Netflix series Heartbreak High (Fremantle Media), ABC’s The Messenger (Lingo Pictures) and feature documentary Rachel’s Farm (WildBear Entertainment).

If you’re looking to apply, all NSW production companies with a proven track record and capacity to finance, produce and release a slate of three projects, along with a commitment to advancing talent from under-represented groups, are invited to do so.

To be eligible, each proposed project must include one female-identifying Key Creative and at least one Key Creative from the following groups: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), people with a disability, LGBTQIA+, living in Western Sydney or regional NSW.

Applications for Screen NSW’s Slate Development Program will close on Tuesday 13 June 2023. For program guidelines and further details, head to the Screen NSW website.