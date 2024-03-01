Screen Australia funds 29 new local film, TV and web series projects

Screen Australia has announced 23 feature films and six television dramas that will share in over $810,000 of story development funding.

Among the funded projects is Willy, the latest animation series from Ludo Studio, the production company behind Bluey; family feature film The Last Tiger, and horror/comedy feature The Black Talons written by Maria Lewis and directed by Shari Sebbens.

‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be supporting such a diverse array of TV drama and feature film projects in this latest development slate,’ said Screen Australia Head of Development Bobby Romia.

‘All of these projects are driven by teams deeply connected to the content they’re creating, opening up new avenues for creative expression whilst championing new voices to tell their unique stories. Screen Australia will be following each of their development journeys closely.’

Willy. Image: Ludo Holdings Pty Ltd/Screen Australia

All projects funded: Series

WILLY

10 x 24 mins

Ludo Holdings Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Animation

Comedy, Drama, Animation Creators Samuel Leighton-Dore, Bradley Tennant

Samuel Leighton-Dore, Bradley Tennant Writer/Director Samuel Leighton-Dore

Samuel Leighton-Dore Producer Liam Heyen

Liam Heyen Development Producer Chloe Hume

Chloe Hume Executive Producers Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall

Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall Synopsis Willy is a 10-part coming-of-age animated series. It’s 2003 and 15-year-old Willy is on the cusp of a sexual awakening, which would be great if he wasn’t stuck in the rural sugarcane farming town of Toee. Willy’s only salvation is his colourful imagination and the cast of fantastical friends who inhabit it, including razor-tongued rescue cat Beverley and a scornful op-shop portrait of the Virgin Mary. But soon the arrival of hot new neighbour Jack threatens to bust Willy’s carefully constructed inner-world wide open, changing the lives of Toee locals forever.

SENESCENCE

8 x 60 mins

Mess Productions

Genre Drama, Science fiction

Drama, Science fiction Director Madeleine Parry

Madeleine Parry Writers Madeleine Parry, Maddison Connaughton

Madeleine Parry, Maddison Connaughton Producers Madeleine Parry, Peter Hanlon

Madeleine Parry, Peter Hanlon Synopsis Ambitious 26-year-old dropout Mia gets caught in a corporate battle whilst trying to save her mother from a degenerative illness.

THE NIGHT WHISTLER

6 x 60 mins

Perpetual Entertainment

Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery Writers Greg Woodland, Pip Karmel, Shane Salvador

Greg Woodland, Pip Karmel, Shane Salvador Producer Lisa Duff

Lisa Duff Synopsis 1967 small-town bigoted NSW, a 12-year-old crime buff joins forces with an Aboriginal girl and a fallen detective to stop the mysterious animal-killer and psychopath who’s terrorizing his family.

THE SERVIENT

8 x 45 mins

Aquarius Films Pty Ltd

Genre Neo-noir Action Thriller

Neo-noir Action Thriller Creators Stella Ha Vi Do, Shiyan Zheng

Stella Ha Vi Do, Shiyan Zheng Writer Shiyan Zheng

Shiyan Zheng Producers Polly Staniford, Angie Fielder

Polly Staniford, Angie Fielder Executive Producer Stella Ha Vi Do

Stella Ha Vi Do Synopsis When a rising management consultant learns that her Vietnamese Tiger Mum has clawed her way to the top of Western Sydney’s underworld and is now under attack from rival gangs, she must do the one thing she swore she’d never do… help her mum.

THE OUTER DARK

8 x 60 mins

Rhapsody Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime

Drama, Thriller, Crime Director Rhys Graham

Rhys Graham Writers Rhys Graham, Marieke Hardy, Thomas Wilson-White, Penelope Chai

Rhys Graham, Marieke Hardy, Thomas Wilson-White, Penelope Chai Producer Alice Willison

Alice Willison Synopsis In 1993, four friends in their final year of high school find their destinies forever changed by one of Australia’s most notorious serial killer cases.

CODEPENDENT

8 x 30 mins

Nondescript Productions

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writers Celeste Barber, Belinda King

Celeste Barber, Belinda King Producers Celeste Barber, Alexandra Keddie

Celeste Barber, Alexandra Keddie Synopsis Marriage counsellor, Darcy, is forced to face her own relationship demons when her husband of 15 years leaves her for someone new.

ARE WE GOOD?

8 x 30 mins

Makes You Think Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writers Ben Manusama (aka Ben Abraham), Liam Maguire

Ben Manusama (aka Ben Abraham), Liam Maguire Producers Ben Manusama (aka Ben Abraham), Liam Maguire

Ben Manusama (aka Ben Abraham), Liam Maguire Executive Producer Debs Paterson

Debs Paterson Synopsis Inspired by real events, Are We Good? is a dramedy about a young Christian leader who, on the eve of being announced as a new pastor at his parents’ church, confesses to his fiancée that he cheated on her with a man off craigslist. What follows is the messy, heartening, darkly-funny story of a man trying to reconcile the person he is with the religion he’s devoted his life to.

THE GOLDEN ASS

6 x 40 mins

Goalpost Television

Genre Family Drama, Comedy

Family Drama, Comedy Writer Lâle Teoman

Lâle Teoman Executive Producers Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne

Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne Development Producer Polly Rowe

Polly Rowe Synopsis A mixed-Cypriot family descends into chaos when patriarch, Mazhar, has a spectacular meltdown in the Fruit and Vegetable section of the local supermarket. The resulting notoriety lures his adult children home but, instead of dealing with the mess, they are drawn into a desperate plan: to create a viral cooking show with Mazhar and his delinquent pet donkey as the stars. Can they reach 1 million followers or will death and dysfunction stand in their way?

HALF A MAN

8 x 30 mins

Christopher Squadrito

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer/Producer Chris Squadrito

Chris Squadrito Script Editor Blake Ayshford

Blake Ayshford Synopsis After outing himself as bisexual, 30-year-old personal trainer Max Morello strives to keep his engagement afloat and his sense of masculinity intact – only to find his newfound evolution shifting the very nature of his relationship, his family, and his group of all-too Australian mates.

DIE AND LET LIVE

8 x 30 mins

Chemical Media Pty Ltd

Genre Black comedy, Drama

Black comedy, Drama Creators Beth Knights, Tony Jackson

Beth Knights, Tony Jackson Writer Beth Knights

Beth Knights Producers Tony Jackson, Lucy Maclaren

Tony Jackson, Lucy Maclaren Executive Producer David Collins

David Collins Synopsis When newly pregnant Olivia fakes her own death to escape a dangerous marriage to a criminal in Ireland, she re-surfaces with a new identity as a single mum in the suburbs of Perth – the most remote city on earth. Resourceful, ambitious, and not entirely averse to illicit activity, Olivia soon realises she can earn a decent living helping all sorts of desperate people fake their deaths too. While her black-market business is booming, Olivia’s hard-won new life is about to unravel with disastrous consequences.

GOING TROPPO

8 x 30 mins

Sanity Productions

Genre Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Writer Kate Wyvill

Kate Wyvill Producer Kate Wyvill

Kate Wyvill Script Consultant Katherine Thomson

Katherine Thomson Story Consultant Kamahi D’Jordon King

Kamahi D’Jordon King First Nations Consultant Nadine Lee

Nadine Lee Synopsis An on-the-run, greed-is-good tax avoidance accountant flees Sydney and jail for anonymity in the sweltering madness of 1980s Darwin, the home of her long-lost apparently wealthy father. Discovering that her father is actually a destitute tempestuous drag queen and unimpressed by her sudden arrival, is as good a liar as herself, and as emotionally immature, she embarks on a turbulent mission to win his admiration and turn his bankrupt gay bar into a spectacular success. Amidst Darwin’s tropical insanity where rules and conduct are bent as far as the humid heat will allow, she does her best to keep her head above water, reinvent herself and find a common ground with her infuriating father. Or dare she say it, love.

WISHES

26 x 7 mins

Karu-Karu

Genre Family, Adventure, Fantasy

Family, Adventure, Fantasy Director Ana Maria Mendez Salgado

Ana Maria Mendez Salgado Producer Carlos Manrique Clavijo

Carlos Manrique Clavijo Executive Producer Colin South

Colin South Synopsis Wishes is an animated series about a five-year-old girl, Lucy, and her young Guardian-creature Kino. Whenever Lucy feels the struggles of others and wishes she could do something to help, Kino materialises into Lucy’s world of magical solutions, helping her shape them into selfless acts of kindness.

PICK UP

8 x 30 mins

Kindling Pictures Holdings Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Drama Creator/Director Taylor Ferguson

Taylor Ferguson Writers Taylor Ferguson, Jessica Tuckwell, Enoch Mailangi

Taylor Ferguson, Jessica Tuckwell, Enoch Mailangi Producer Emelyne Palmer

Emelyne Palmer Executive Producer Imogen Banks

Imogen Banks Synopsis Pick Up follows Koen, a musician on the cusp of fame, battling a chronic illness. Introduced to fecal transplants, he begins an intense daily poo pick up from strangers. As his life grows increasingly public, Koen struggles to maintain his donors’ expectations while navigating the bizarre world of bodily waste, upon which his health now depends. Pick Up is an eight-part series about the intricate dance of transaction and intimacy, the complexities of falling in love, and the daily demands of a chronic illness.

FRESH!

8 x 30 mins

FremantleMedia Australia Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writers Nikki Tran, Simon Trevorrow

Nikki Tran, Simon Trevorrow Development Producer Anna Curtis

Anna Curtis Synopsis A sharp-tongued, headstrong asylum seeker, Nesrine, bends the rules of a chaotic and insular Melbourne market to claw back her former standing in life.

SHARPENED KNIVES

8 x 30 mins

Arenamedia Pty Limited

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer Mararo Wangai

Mararo Wangai Producer Kate Laurie

Kate Laurie Synopsis Kaka is an affluent Kenyan student living in Fremantle, attending a prestigious business school on family dime and barely passing. When his parent’s money inexplicably dries up, he is forced to work as a dishwasher in a volatile kitchen full of eclectic characters, each caught up in the labyrinthine Australian migration system that is built to keep them down.

BRAND-AIDS

8 x 30 mins

Tin Pang

Genre Dramedy

Dramedy Director Tin Pang

Tin Pang Writers Tin Pang, Amy Stewart

Tin Pang, Amy Stewart Producer Tin Pang

Tin Pang Mentor/Executive Producer Linda Ujuk

Linda Ujuk Synopsis A group of advertising misfits from the minority bench are transformed into Mad Men for the woke age when their white bread agency forces them to give makeovers to ads that have been #cancelled. But will their newfound influence contort them into the very overlords that have constantly oppressed them?

All projects funded: Feature Films

DESERT FISH

Liyan Films Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Director Wayne Blair

Wayne Blair Writers Victor Hunter, Melanie Hogan

Victor Hunter, Melanie Hogan Producers Victor Hunter, Melanie Hogan, Lisa Scott

Victor Hunter, Melanie Hogan, Lisa Scott Executive Producer Mark Coles Smith

Mark Coles Smith Script Editors Mark Coles Smith, Keith Thompson

Mark Coles Smith, Keith Thompson Synopsis Alfie Munns, a lost soul burdened by a turbulent past, seeks salvation in the remote Kimberley when he stumbles upon the visionary Frances Nerrima, a respected Elder determined to empower her people by building homes together. As they face setbacks, legal troubles, and bitter adversaries, Alfie must confront his demons and embrace his roots to bring hope, unity, and a sense of purpose to a community.

REVERSE

Wee Beastie Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Road Movie

Comedy, Drama, Road Movie Writers Dave Johnson, Lou Sanz, Sean Ellis

Dave Johnson, Lou Sanz, Sean Ellis Producers Christine Alderson, Kate Neylon

Christine Alderson, Kate Neylon Synopsis Reverse is a high concept contemporary comedy road movie, epic in setting, yet intimate in its portrayal of one woman’s struggle against gambling addiction.

THE YARRABAH BRASS BAND

Yarrabah Films Pty. Ltd.

Genre Comedy, Musical, Family

Comedy, Musical, Family Director Bjorn Stewart

Bjorn Stewart Writer Kodie Bedford

Kodie Bedford Producers Mitchell Stanley, Tim Sanders

Mitchell Stanley, Tim Sanders Synopsis When a young Indigenous man returns to his divided home town, he transforms the community – and himself – through the magic of music by re-forming Australia’s first ever Aboriginal Brass Band.

THE OTHER WAR

Jessica de Gouw

Genre Drama

Drama Director Emma Freeman

Emma Freeman Writer Sarah L. Walker

Sarah L. Walker Producer Martha Coleman

Martha Coleman Associate Producer Nicole La Bianca

Nicole La Bianca Executive Producer Jessica de Gouw, Sarah L. Walker, Martha Coleman

Jessica de Gouw, Sarah L. Walker, Martha Coleman Synopsis When the Australian Women’s Land Army sends a misfit woman to fill in for a war-absent husband on a remote property in Western Australia, it ignites an epic forbidden love story. A sweeping wartime lesbian romance that explores the tragedy of historical gender and sexual inequality in 1940s rural Australia.

THE LAST TIGER

Moving Floor Entertainment

Genre Family

Family Writer Leigh McGrath

Leigh McGrath Producers Leigh McGrath, Stephen M. Irwin

Leigh McGrath, Stephen M. Irwin Script Editor Stephen M. Irwin

Stephen M. Irwin Synopsis Set in the breathtaking wilds of Tasmania, The Last Tiger tells the story of a remarkable friendship between twelve-year-old Pippa and an injured thylacine pup, which she rescues from near-death and decides to raise in secret. But when Pippa’s discovery is exposed, forces beyond her control threaten to take her beloved tiger away… unless she can find a way to stop them and reunite the pup with its family.

TWO NATIONS

Jungle Entertainment Pty ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer/Director Trent O’Donnell

Trent O’Donnell Producer Bridget Callow-Wright

Bridget Callow-Wright Executive Producer Jason Burrows

Jason Burrows Synopsis The true story of one of journalism’s most audacious undercover stings – when Australian man Rodger Muller went undercover for three years to infiltrate the NRA on behalf of Al Jazeera, only to find himself at the very centre of a $20 million scandal.

SACCHARINE

Carver Films Pty Ltd

Genre Psychological Horror

Psychological Horror Writer/Director Natalie Erika James

Natalie Erika James Producers Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Natalie Erika James

Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Natalie Erika James Synopsis A lovelorn medical student becomes terrorized by a hungry ghost after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating human ashes.

7 1/2

Daybreak Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Drama Director Rhys Graham

Rhys Graham Writers Christos Tsiolkas, Rhys Graham

Christos Tsiolkas, Rhys Graham First Nations Consultant Leroy Parsons

Leroy Parsons Synopsis In a remote coastal town, a provocative writer who has retreated into isolation to write about an aging pornstar, is overwhelmed with his memories as a migrant child experiencing beauty, desire and love for the first time.

Agrippina

Blackfella Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Drama Writer/Director Amanda Blue

Amanda Blue Producer Darren Dale

Darren Dale Synopsis A curious teenage girl escapes the restrictive confines of her migrant suburban community to discover love, her sexuality and acceptance in 1980s queer Sydney.

BABY CAT

Bus Stop Films Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Writer/Director Genevieve Clay-Smith

Genevieve Clay-Smith Producer Eleanor Winkler

Eleanor Winkler Executive Producers Nathan Basha, Deanne Weir, Tracey Corbin-Matchett

Nathan Basha, Deanne Weir, Tracey Corbin-Matchett Executive Producer and Contributing Writer Mandela Mathia

Mandela Mathia Producer’s Attachment Chanel Bowen

Chanel Bowen Synopsis After her mother dies, a dance-obsessed woman with trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) must prove to her estranged grandmother that she can live independently or risk losing her family home and her freedom.

BONEGILLA

Ultrafilms Investments & Productions Pty Ltd and Realworld Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Action adventure, Drama, Thriller

Action adventure, Drama, Thriller Director Franco Di Chiera

Franco Di Chiera Writers Jason Agius, Franco Di Chiera

Jason Agius, Franco Di Chiera Script Consultant Stephen Cleary

Stephen Cleary Producers Yvonne Collins, Sabella Sugar, Franco Di Chiera

Yvonne Collins, Sabella Sugar, Franco Di Chiera Synopsis When the Cold War migrated to Australia; set in 1952, an Italo-Australian cop is hired by ASIO to root out communists at the Bonegilla Migrant Camp. He soon finds things are not what they seem when he discovers a murder.

ONCE MORE WITH FEELING

Enjoy Entertainment

Genre Romantic dramedy

Romantic dramedy Writer Laurie Stiller

Laurie Stiller Director Mark Lamprell

Mark Lamprell Producers Phillip Bowman, David Parfitt

Phillip Bowman, David Parfitt Synopsis Arthur and Roberta are facing the end of life’s journey but unexpectedly find each other, and a chance for love and a glorious new beginning. Once More With Feeling is from the novel By Ceridwen Dovey.

DUST

Bunya Productions

Genre Drama, Family

Drama, Family Director John Sheedy

John Sheedy Writer Suzie Miller

Suzie Miller Producers Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey, Jenny Cooney

Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey, Jenny Cooney Synopsis An environmental crisis triggers a massive wakeup call forcing a group of individuals to look in new directions, grappling with the core of what matters most.

CANARY HIGHWAY

Lumila Films

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Director Allanah Zitserman

Allanah Zitserman Writers Allanah Zitserman, Felicity Price

Allanah Zitserman, Felicity Price Producers Allanah Zitserman, Alexandra Taussig

Allanah Zitserman, Alexandra Taussig Executive Producers Bruno Charlesworth, Michael Helfand

Bruno Charlesworth, Michael Helfand Synopsis In 1976, a young Sydney mother fed up with her confined existence, breaks out of the suburbs for one liberating night on the town with her girlfriends.

THE GREAT DINOSAUR RESCUE

FNB Productions

Genre Family

Family Writers Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty

Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty Producers Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty

Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty Synopsis For twelve years a pack of animatronic dinosaurs toured the world bringing joy to millions of people while celebrating their ancestors. Where are those rock star dinosaurs now? Scattered around Melbourne, gathering dust in shipping containers, waiting to be destroyed. Every tick of the clock bringing them closer to extinction again. Until ten-year-old Spike hears about it. She grew up with those dinosaurs. They’re family. Spike’s determination will not only save the dinosaurs but find them a home!

TELL ME I’M HERE

Causeway Creations Pty Ltd

Genre Drama

Drama Writer Veronica Gleeson

Veronica Gleeson Producers Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings

Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings Synopsis When a charming teenager becomes a tormented young adult his mother must face the reality of having a child living with schizophrenia. This is the true story of journalist Anne Deveson’s quest to save her son and shatter the stigma of mental illness.

HINDI-VINDI

ANA Productions Pty Ltd (24Six Films)

Genre Drama, Musical, Young Adult

Drama, Musical, Young Adult Director Ali Sayed

Ali Sayed Writers Jayant Sharma

Jayant Sharma Additional Writers Swarnima Singh, Arka Das

Swarnima Singh, Arka Das Story Consultant Bina Bhattacharya

Bina Bhattacharya Producer Aniket Deshkar

Aniket Deshkar Synopsis A mixed-race teenage musician discovers his cultural identity as he must race against time to create a rap song in a language he doesn’t speak to honour his dying grandmother.

KINDNESS

Matthew Whittet

Genre Drama

Drama Writer Matthew Whittet

Matthew Whittet Synopsis The kindness of friends is never forgotten. For 20-year-old Lucas, his friends are his world. But his older brother Oliver is his solar system. And when a life changing event takes place, Lucas starts to slide. Only the gentle, unwavering love of his friends can lift him again. With luminous, intimate, piss-taking kindness.

THIS SUBURBAN LIFE

Pancake Originals

Genre Coming of Age, Drama

Coming of Age, Drama Director Gabriel Carrubba

Gabriel Carrubba Writers Gabriel Carrubba, Luke J. Morgan

Gabriel Carrubba, Luke J. Morgan Producers Gabriel Carrubba, Luke J. Morgan, Zane Borg

Gabriel Carrubba, Luke J. Morgan, Zane Borg Synopsis The outer suburbs of Melbourne 2007. Two teenage boys, Matteo and Andre, inseparable friends from contrasting socioeconomic backgrounds, spend every moment of their waking lives together. However, when the growing pains of Matteo’s mother’s financial struggles become too much, and Andre stumbles upon the indiscretions of his father, the boys run away, embarking on a journey into the bustling city. This Suburban Life is a story of self-discovery, friendship, identity, and seeing the world outside of your suburb for the first time.

THE MATI

Panayioti Peter Ninos

Genre Horror

Horror Writer/Director Peter Ninos

Peter Ninos Synopsis In the shadow of his brother Stavros, Niko grapples with his self-acceptance as a gay man in a traditional Greek family. Living with the weight of his truth, Niko is preyed upon by a malevolent force known as the Mati, the evil eye, which feeds on his jealousy. This ancient curse offers Niko the chance of a better life, Stavros’ life, he accepts it. Soon, with their fortunes reversed, Niko realizes the price he will pay for invoking the Mati will consume him, destroy his brother and bring an end to his family under the deadly shadow of the Mati.

COUNTING CARDS WITH MY FATHER

Lydia Rui Huang

Genre Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Writer/Director Lydia Rui

Lydia Rui Producer Rachael Fung

Rachael Fung Synopsis Sick of bouncing around from home to home, a misfit teen tracks down their absent father hoping to rebuild their relationship through poker.

LIGHTNING RIDGE

Never Sleep Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Director Nathan Lewis

Nathan Lewis Writer Tara June Winch

Tara June Winch Producer Kate Glover

Kate Glover Synopsis There are places we go to disappear… other places disappear ourselves. 1992, Lightning Ridge, population unknown. Marlee, young Aboriginal woman, with daughter, Lily, in tow, arrives to solve the mystery of her sister’s disappearance. Serg, a migrant dreams of leaving. Marlee’s hunt for revenge and Serg’s quest for a ticket out, entangle them in a criminal underworld of opal mining, where a gemstone is worth more than morals. For both to escape, they must pay debts neither know they owe.

NEST

Catherine Smyth-McMullen

Genre Horror, Mystery

Horror, Mystery Writer Catherine Smyth-McMullen

Catherine Smyth-McMullen Producer Catherine Smyth-McMullen

Catherine Smyth-McMullen Synopsis An ambitious real estate developer must convince an eccentric homeowner to sell his bizarre property – a house that has been completely transformed into a giant ants’ nest. But as she learns more about this strange house and its tragic secrets, she starts to feel a kinship with the tiny ant inhabitants. As reality starts to slip away and the nest closes in, she’ll eventually have to choose – her sanity or her freedom.

ONE HUNDRED DAYS

Michelle Law

Genre Drama, Psychological

Drama, Psychological Director Corrie Chen

Corrie Chen Writer Michelle Law

Michelle Law Synopsis Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Alice Pung, One Hundred Days is a psychological drama about motherhood, autonomy, and the frightening singlemindedness of those desperate to protect their loved ones… at any cost.

LANGTON

Far From Everything Films Pty. Ltd.

Genre Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Director Rachele Wiggins

Rachele Wiggins Writer Jennifer van Gessel

Jennifer van Gessel Synopsis A bored young misfit attempts to impress girls at a house party by summoning the Goddess Aphrodite to make them fall in love with her, but feels she has instead summoned a demon as hell is unleashed upon them.

THE BLACK TALONS

Maria Lewis

Genre Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Director Shari Sebbens

Shari Sebbens Writer Maria Lewis

Maria Lewis Synopsis A 90-minute horror/comedy feature that follows a teen-girls netball team forced to fight for their lives in a public housing tower as reptilian monsters emerge during a flash flood.

SOPHIE NEXT DOOR

Contra Stories

Genre Drama, Mystery, Science fiction, Psychological thriller

Drama, Mystery, Science fiction, Psychological thriller Writer/Director Clare Sladden

Clare Sladden Producers Danielle Redford, Clare Sladden

Danielle Redford, Clare Sladden Synopsis When a woman finds herself living next door to her 12-year-old self, she takes on the persona of a mysterious stranger from her childhood in order to change the past. But as past and present collide in real-time with devastating consequences, she must make new choices in order to escape a tragic fate.

STUNNERS

Lake Martin Films

Genre Action, Horror, Comedy

Action, Horror, Comedy Writer/Director Nicole Delprado

Nicole Delprado Producer Kate Separovich

Kate Separovich Synopsis A frustrated gymnast and her overbearing stuntperson mother are hired for a feature film. Arriving at a remote location they’re pulled into a strange building where all the fights are real and they must be the last ones standing to win a bizarre battle royale style reality show.

LOVE IS, LOVE IS

Gemma Bird Matheson

Genre Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Writer Gemma Bird Matheson

Gemma Bird Matheson Synopsis A camping trip goes awry when soon to be parents Clare and Dana encounter a group of threatening homophobic men. Isolated and with no reception, a game of cat and mouse ensues… but our protagonists may not be the lesbian damsels in distress we first thought them to be.

THE WHITE GIRL

Typecast Pty Ltd

Genre Thriller

Thriller Director Tony Briggs

Tony Briggs Writer Dallas Winmar

Dallas Winmar Producers Maggie Miles, Damienne Pradier

Maggie Miles, Damienne Pradier Synopsis Odette Brown, desperate to protect her light-skinned granddaughter from the Aborigines Welfare Board, hatches a defiant plan to outsmart newly appointed Sergeant Lowe. The White Girl is a co-production with Savage Films.

METAL FISH FALLING SNOW

Catherine Moore

Genre Drama, Magic Realism

Drama, Magic Realism Director Olivia Peniston-Bird

Olivia Peniston-Bird Writer Cath Moore

Cath Moore Producers Cath Moore, Olivia Peniston-Bird

Cath Moore, Olivia Peniston-Bird Synopsis When her adored mother dies suddenly, neuro-diverse Dylan (12) is driven across the Australian outback by her mother’s boyfriend Pat to live with her Grandfather William, who she has never met. Struggling with what it means to be of colour, Dylan must confront her fears and falsehoods about the skin she is in.

M.A.M (WORKING TITLE)

Ned Lander Media

Genre Musical, Action

Musical, Action Director Mrs Ruby C Challenger

Mrs Ruby C Challenger Writer Gerard Dewhurst

Gerard Dewhurst Producers Mrs Ruby C Challenger, Ned Lander

Mrs Ruby C Challenger, Ned Lander Synopsis Kate has two jobs that never stop: international spy and devoted mother to her five-year-old son. But when Kate is benched after a routine mission turns fatal, she will jeopardise her dream job, her closest friendship and her family’s safety to stop an evil tech giant’s plot to vegetate the world’s children.

WHAT I LIKE ABOUT ME

Amplify Live Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Romantic Comedy, Young Adult

Drama, Romantic Comedy, Young Adult Writer Jenna Guillaume

Jenna Guillaume Producers Hayley Adams, Michelle Melky

Hayley Adams, Michelle Melky Executive Producers Alex Reid, Tom Maynard

Alex Reid, Tom Maynard Script Editor Erica Harrison

Erica Harrison Synopsis As if finding something to like about herself wasn’t already hard enough, sixteen-year-old Maisie Martin’s summer is turned upside down when her best friend starts dating her childhood crush. But as plus-sized Maisie pushes herself out of her comfort zone and into the limelight of the local beauty pageant, Maisie realises the things she loves about herself have been there all along.

MATRIARCH

Monkey and Pig Productions

Genre Horror

Horror Director Jayden Rathsam Hua

Jayden Rathsam Hua Writers Ivy Mak, Jayden Rathsam Hua

Ivy Mak, Jayden Rathsam Hua Producer Ivy Mak

Ivy Mak Synopsis When pregnant newlywed Connie moves in with her traditionalist Chinese in-laws, she becomes ensnared in a demented ritual to immortalise the family legacy.

CRIME CASTERS

Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Genre Action adventure, Comedy

Action adventure, Comedy Director Max Miller

Max Miller Writer Scott Limbrick

Scott Limbrick Producer Nicole Minchin

Nicole Minchin Executive Producers Georgia Mappin, Tessa Mansfield-Hung, Alexandros Ouzas

Georgia Mappin, Tessa Mansfield-Hung, Alexandros Ouzas Synopsis An ambitious young journalist’s scheme to produce a lightweight true crime podcast takes a dangerous turn when she witnesses a policeman dumping a body. Thrown into a bizarre world of conspiracies and cover-ups, she must risk everything to expose the truth – all while managing a perfectionist audio engineer.

THE COCONUT CHILDREN

Caravan Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre Comedy, Drama, Coming of Age

Comedy, Drama, Coming of Age Director Ben Lawrence

Ben Lawrence Writers Vivian Pham, Kim Pham

Vivian Pham, Kim Pham Producer Paula Jensen

Paula Jensen Synopsis A dutiful, teenage daydreamer is inspired to write a romance novel about a delinquent neighbourhood boy, and discovers that her literary ambitions unlock a gateway to the boy’s heart, their lost childhood and the hidden underworld of her troubled community, until she is confronted with a heart-aching choice – to grow up or just give up.

OVER THE EDGE

Deadhouse Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller

Drama, Horror, Thriller Director Enzo Tedeschi

Enzo Tedeschi Writers Barbara Bingham, Enzo Tedeschi

Barbara Bingham, Enzo Tedeschi Synopsis When an acclaimed film composer past her prime has trouble finding inspiration, she embarks on a self-destructive hedonistic spiral on a desperate and deadly mission to rediscover and unleash her muse.

SONG OF SONGS

Jump Street Films Pty Ltd

Genre Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Writer/Director Anita Lester

Anita Lester Producer Jamie Bialkower

Jamie Bialkower Executive Producer Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Synopsis Over the seven days of mourning following her grandmother’s death, Miriam forms a forbidden connection with a young Rabbi that sets in motion the unravelling of a complex family reckoning with their identities. As she navigates the dynamics of those left behind, and the truth about their matriarch’s controversial past, Miriam’s unexpected feelings for the Rabbi lead her towards a profound personal and spiritual transformation.

WILDFLOWERS

Thomas Wilson-White

Genre Drama, Romantic Comedy

Drama, Romantic Comedy Writer/Director Thomas Wilson-White

Thomas Wilson-White Synopsis Will Beckett, an out of work dancer, takes a job as an assistant on an international period film shooting in Tasmania and falls into a love affair with the famous male lead. Losing themselves in a gentle and profound romance, the lines between fact and fiction blur and both men are confronted with reality when their time together abruptly comes to an end.

DIAL-UP

Imogen McCluskey

Genre Comedy, Coming-of-age

Comedy, Coming-of-age Writer/Director Imogen McCluskey

Imogen McCluskey Synopsis Set in 2000 at a run-down rural boarding school, a precocious teenager with blinding ambition hatches an idea that captures the attention of the dot.com fever sweeping the tech world, promising her millions of dollars at the cost of her best friends who built their success.

THE INTERLOPER

Luke Ryan

Genre Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Director Ben Chessell

Ben Chessell Writer Luke Ryan

Luke Ryan Synopsis A downtrodden library clerk trades places with his doppelgänger, starring in a theatre production that delivers him adulation and a renewed sense of potency, yet confounds his sense of identity that endangers almost all that he has.

