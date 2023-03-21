Six Australian screenwriters are US-bound in new Screen Oz program

Screen Australia has committed to ‘ensuring Australian stories have a greater impact on the global stage’ with its new program, The Creators.

The Creators initiative will send six Australian screenwriters to the US to learn how to become showrunners, ‘thereby creating more avenues and pathways for Australian stories and talent’.

The program has already attached three screenwriters with significant achievements as playwrights – Suzie Miller, Kodie Bedford, and Tommy Murphy – who will be turning their skills to prestige TV. The other three, Jane Allen, Sam Meikle, and Judi McCrossin, are experienced showrunners and writers who will hone their skills with ‘the best in the screen business’ in LA, developing a slate of Australian television ready for market.

The Creators will train with American writing guru and showrunner, Jeff Melvoin, and producer Jeff Greenstein. Shane Brennan, who at one point ran ‘the most-watched show in the world’, NCIS, and created its highly successful progeny, NCIS: Los Angeles, will also be part of the program.

Why Aussies are becoming Creators

‘Prestige TV’, or ‘Peak TV’ as it is sometimes known, is is a household term thanks to the quality of selections from all over the world on streaming platforms. The end goal of The Creators program is to fast track Australian writers to the position of showrunner on an Australian prestige television series.

With the pandemic accelerating the trend of watching more content than ever, Australians are demanding more Aussie TV. The Creators program aims to ensure that Australian stories are a key part of what’s watched on screens all over the world.

The Federal government is already poised to introduce local content quotas requiring streamers to make shows here, thus the program will ensure Australia has talented creators and showrunners ready to meet the coming demand for content: ‘high-quality, internationally-competitive shows’ that are created in Australia by ‘the best screenwriting and showrunning talent we have to offer’.

‘Australians have a unique perspective and global reputation for particular types of story, whether it is outback noir, keen observations of suburban ennui, or rollicking, sharp comedy,’ said Claire Pullen, Executive Director of the Australian Writers Guild. ‘We can see from the global success of Heartbreak High or The Stranger, or with the success of Prima Facie, that Australian writers really cut through with global audiences. We love our stories here too; this sets us up to share them all over the world.’

‘We know Australian writers are creating great shows; the timing couldn’t be better to hone our talent to make shows that will be seen all over the world.’