Screen Australia Board appoints new Chair

The Screen Australia Board, in conjunction with the Federal Government, has announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Ebeid as Chair, and the reappointment of Ms. Megan Brownlow as Deputy Chair.

Mr. Ebeid takes the reigns from outgoing Chair Nicholas Moore, who was a former Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group Limited before becoming Chair of the Screen Australia Board for three terms. Mr. Moore will officially leave the role on 30 March.

From 2011 to 2018, Mr. Ebeid he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of SBS, and was previously Group Executive at Telstra. In 2017, Mr Ebeid was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the broadcast media and multicultural affairs.

Ms. Brownlow is currently the Principal of Housten consulting and was previously a partner with PWC and the National Leader of the Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Industry Practice.

‘Modern Australia is alive on our screens,’ said Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. ‘Screen Australia is integral to telling those stories Both of these appointments will help secure the future of Screen Australia. Importantly that means we can hear and see Australian stories that are yet to be told. I thank the outgoing Chair, Nicholas Moore, for his impressive leadership since 2015.’

Mr. Ebeid said that he was ‘honoured’ and ‘excited’ to receive his appointment as Chair of the Screen Australia Board.

‘As content and technology increasingly intersect, Screen Australia plays a vital role in the health of our screen sector, not just in nurturing local talent, but also in ensuring Australian stories and culture are preserved through compelling productions that resonate with both Australian and international audiences,’ he said.

‘Looking ahead, I am dedicated to playing a key role in supporting the growth and development of the Australian screen industry, which not only contributes substantially to our economy but also serves as a cultural ambassador on the global stage.’