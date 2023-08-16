Screen Australia funds 47 new local projects

Some 47 local screen projects will get a share of $1.2 million’s worth of funding via Screen Australia’s Premium and Generate Funds, it was announced today.

The tally comprises 29 feature films, 13 television dramas, and four online projects, supported as part of story development funding, with 28 qualifying for Generate Funds and 19 for the Premium.

The funded projects include: new content from Leah Purcell and the creators behind Prime Video’s Class of 07; I’d Rather Eat Cake – written by ScreenHub contributor Tahlia Norrish; and a webseries from Jordan Raskoupolous called Scrunt Hunt.

Read: Class of ’07 on Amazon Prime – will the real apocalypse be this insufferable?

Bobby Romia, head of development at Screen Australia, said the latest cohort represented a vast selection of dynamic and diverse voices, which showcased the strength and capability of the talent in our screen industry.

‘It is an exciting time for filmmakers and storytellers in Australia and we are thrilled to be supporting so many exciting projects at the beginning of their journey,’ he said.

Features

Premium

Koa Kid

Oombarra Productions PTY Ltd

Genre: Action-adventure, Family

Writer/Director: Leah Purcell

Producers: Bain Stewart, Leah Purcell

Synopsis: Set a task of ‘dinosauric’ proportions by ancient forces, our two pre-teen heroes, Gidgee and Tim, realise they are capable of anything they put their minds and hearts to.

45 and 47 Stella Street

Tough Crowd Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Family

Writers: Vidya Rajan, Alistair Baldwin

Producer: Bron Belcher

Executive Producers: Charlotte Nicdao, Lital Spitzer

Synopsis: When the horrible Mr and Mrs Phoney move into Number 45 and start ruining everything, the adventurous kids of Stella Street must band together to defend their community and discover exactly what their wealthy new neighbours are up to. Based on the bestselling novel by Elizabeth Honey.

Swept

Dreaming Tree Productions

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller, War

Writer: Yolanda Ramke

Synopsis: In a desperate bid to spare her childhood friend from certain death on the Western Front, a young woman strikes a dark bargain with The Sidhe, a race of otherworldly beings who dwell beneath her Irish village. Though her wish is granted, it comes with a perverse twist: Bronagh awakens in a trench, trapped inside Oran’s body instead of her own. In turn, Oran is returned to the home front in possession of Bronagh’s body, and must carry their unborn child.

The Good People

Aquarius Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Dark Fairytale

Writer: Hannah Kent

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Martina Niland

Synopsis: 19th century Ireland: as the Catholic church wages war against pagan beliefs, three women conspire to banish a changeling.

The Golden Age

The Golden Age Rights Holding Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Director: Elissa Down

Writers: Sue Smith, Cathryn Strickland

Producers: Tristram Miall, Renee Kennedy

Executive Producer: Geoffrey London

Synopsis: In an act of defiance, two thirteen-year-olds in a polio rehab ward determine they won’t let their dreams and lives be defined by their condition, and poignantly fall in love.

The Golden Galah

Monsoon Pictures Australia PTY LTD

Genre: Comedy, Family, Heist

Writer: Adam Dolman

Producer: Adam Dolman

Synopsis: An alienated boy and his twin sister, desperate to keep their ex-con dad out of prison, assemble a motley crew of kids in an attempt to return the valuable statue their dad stole to its near-impenetrable museum exhibit in a daring reverse-heist.

Jiling

Darlene Johnson

Genre: Drama, Coming of Age

Writer/Director: Darlene Johnson

Producers: Darlene Johnson, Tania Chambers

Synopsis: Jiling, an angry young woman trapped in a life of self-destruction and violence, meets a tough mentor who could change everything. A timeless story of courage, self-discovery and survival.

Ascent

Truant Pictures & Southern Light Films

Genre: Survival Thriller

Director: Jennifer Peedom

Writer: Becca Johnstone

Producers: Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian, Gregory Schmidt, Timothy White

Synopsis: On a remote mountain wall, a fearless free solo climber out on her most ambitious climb must help a stranded amateur ascend to safety without ropes or equipment, all the while the natural elements and their own personal demons conspire to keep them from reaching the top.

Canary Highway

Lumila Films

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director: Allanah Zitserman

Co-Writer: Felicity Price

Producers: Allanah Zitserman, Alexandra Taussig

Executive Producers: Bruno Charlesworth, Michael Helfand

Synopsis: In 1976, a young Sydney mother fed up with her confined existence breaks out of the suburbs for one liberating night on the town with her girlfriends.

Nest

Mushroom Studios Pty Ltd

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director: Guy Edmonds

Producers: Bethany Jones, Marie Maroun

Executive Producer: Joe Weatherstone

Synopsis: Isolated in a new suburban house with his newborn daughter, a reluctant stay-at-home dad unearths an equally protective parent – a massive, predatory spider. It’s kill or be killed as this father must do whatever it takes to protect his family and their home.

Tinglewood

Lonely Astronaut Pty Ltd

Genre: Action-adventure, Horror, Thriller

Writer/Director: Antony Webb

Producer: Jaclyn Hewer

Executive Producer: Tim White

Synopsis: When a PhD student with a traumatic past investigates the healing properties of the ancient Tinglewood forest, she finds herself embroiled in a horrific world that will test her moral fibres, forcing her to overcome her past or die trying.

The Last Days of Lee McQueen

Harvey House Productions Australia Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Writer/Directors: Spencer Harvey, Lloyd Harvey

Synopsis: A chronicling of the tumultuous final days of celebrated fashion designer Alexander McQueen, as he tries to complete his last runway show.

Generate

Three Moon Hunt

Photoplay Films

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural, Crime, Mystery

Director: Tony Rogers

Co-Director: Maurial Spearim

Writers: Anthony Vercoe, Nicole Dade, Gillian Moody

Executive Producer: Oliver Lawrance

Producers: Linda Micsko, Karen Radzyner, Gillian Moody

Synopsis: Two female detectives hunt their escaped murder suspect, discovering the Outback town of Ruby’s End holds a monstrous secret – and they are at its heart. Some legends are born. Others bite!

Alice

Cookie-wise Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer: Matthew Cormack

Synopsis: While holidaying in a small rural town surrounded by vast farmland and wilderness, Sally and Henry, an older unmarried and childless couple of twenty years, lose their dog Alice. Over the next few months they tirelessly search for Alice, walking a thousand kilometres through a struggling rural community, quitting their jobs, spending their small savings, as the quiet crisis of their relationship and future is laid bare by the sacrifices they make and the encountered community’s capacity to help.

Eurovisionary

Sestra Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Coming of age

Writer/Director: Jeneffa Soldatić

Producers: Jeneffa Soldatić, Petra Lovrenčić

Synopsis: Sydney, 1983: 10-year-old Croatian-Australian Julie is ostracized by her schoolmates, who accuse her of being connected to the notorious “Croatian Six” terrorist scandal. When Julie travels to Yugoslavia for a family holiday and her namesake song “Džuli” is performed at Eurovision, the village kids welcome her unconditionally. Returning to Australia, she’s determined to introduce Eurovision to her school. Will Eurovision have the same power to unite her school, so that she can belong again?

Brilliant Monkey

Confidante Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Road Movie

Director: Warwick Young

Writers: Warwick Young, Alan Dukes

Producer: Belinda Dean

Executive Producers: Timothy White, Josh Pomeranz

Synopsis: On the death of their mother, two estranged brothers; an ageing punk rocker and a brain injured soldier, begrudgingly hit the road together to meet the deadline for her funeral and lay claim to their share of the estate.

Panos, Pannos and George

Damien Strouthos

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Crime

Director: Peter Andrikidis

Writer: Damien Strouthos

Producer: Indiana Kwong

Creative Developer: Danielle Stamoulos

Script Editor: Kris Wyld

Synopsis: Max’s road-trip to Melbourne and reconciliation with his estranged father is hijacked by three peculiar Athenians who are secretly on the run from the law.

Counting Cards With My Father

Lydia Rui Huang

Genre: Drama, Crime

Writer/Director: Lydia Rui

Synopsis: Introverted Lisa (16, she/they) has just moved into residential care and befriends Morgan (21, she/they), aspiring DJ and nightclub hostess. However, Lisa knows they’re not staying long: they’re going to find their poker playing, Chinese cowboy of a father, Sammy (59, he/him), and get the hell out of there. But life is a gamble, and you’re not always going to like the hand you’re dealt — especially if you lose yourself in the process.

Umuzimu (Spirit)

Arenamedia Pty ltd

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Magic Realism

Writer/Director: Santilla Chingaipe

Producer: Robert Connolly

Synopsis: A grieving mother learns to parent her daughter in the afterlife.

Deluge

The Luscri-Surgenor Film Company

Genre: Drama, Psychological

Director: Melissa Anastasi

Writers: Melissa Anastasi, Ayeshah Zakiya Rose

Producers: Chris Luscri, Hayley Surgenor

Synopsis: A Muslim contemporary dancer, on the cusp of a career breakthrough, is struck down by mysterious seizures that force her to face her past.

The Child

Brooke Goldfinch

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Science fiction, Coming of Age

Writer/Director: Brooke Goldfinch

Synopsis: Shy teen, Rhea Reid, develops an intense relationship with a charismatic young mother who claims to be her daughter from the future.

Three Crows

Sara Kern

Genre Drama, Horror, Mystery

Writer/Director: Sara Kern

Script Editor: Angeli Macfarlane

Synopsis: A 13-year-old with an uncanny resemblance to her immigrant grandmother becomes a conduit for the severed past.

Revelations

Dark Before Dawn Productions

Genre: Horror, Psychological

Writer: Travis Akbar

Producer: Travis Akbar

Executive Producer: Silvio Salom

Synopsis: After a brutal storm forces them to take shelter in a church, parents-to-be Matthew and Elizabeth must face the church’s archaic Priest, who believes Elizabeth’s soon-to-be born child is the anti-Christ and will stop at nothing to destroy it.

Unravel

Michael Hudson (Third Impact Films)

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Psychological

Writer/Director: Michael Hudson

Producer: Michael Hudson

Synopsis: The lives of an Aboriginal family slowly start to unravel after a single father is involved in a serious accident. In the days following, his only child will learn that guilt isn’t the only thing Dad has brought home.

Baby Face

AP Pobjoy

Genre: Romantic comedy

Writer/Director: AP Pobjoy

Synopsis: After their estranged sister dies, Bly, a millennial mid gender transition, is suddenly responsible for their troubled fourteen-year-old nephew, Michael. But on the cusp of going through puberty for the second time, Bly must now become the most adult thing in the world: a parent.

Playtime

Causeway Films

Genre: Psychological Drama

Writer/Director: Alex Wu

Producers: Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings

Synopsis: Returning to China, a psychologist starts working at a treatment facility for internet-addicted teenagers. Her desire to help one young man sparks an unexpected yearning for connection inside them both.

Calm

Golden Moss Films

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Writer/Directors: Michael Leonard, Jamie Helmer

Producers: Michael Leonard, Justin Pechberty, Susan Schmidt

Synopsis: Forced to move her family to the dilapidated farmhouse of her childhood, Helen is unsettled by a strange presence in the house, while her son grows dangerously out of control.

Television Series

Premium

Thirteen Days

3 x 60 mins

Curio Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Historical

Writer: Andrew Bovell

Executive Producers: Jo Porter, Rachel Gardner, Marian Macgowan, Andrew Bovell

Synopsis: The revisionist history of a forgotten woman at the forefront of our political landscape.

The Housemate

6 x 60 mins

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Writer: Liz Doran

Executive Producers: Helen Bowden, Jason Stephens

Synopsis: Three Melbourne housemates. One dead, one missing and one accused of murder. It’s a mystery that has baffled Australians, including investigative reporter Oli Groves, for nearly a decade… Until the missing housemate returns. Together with millennial podcaster Cooper Ng, Oli uncovers a dangerous web of secrets that threatens to engulf her personal life too. How far will she go before she loses herself – or endangers the ones she loves?

Immersion

8 x 60 mins

I Am That Pty Limited

Genre: Crime, Science fiction

Director: Garth Davis

Writer: Matt Vesely

Producer: Samantha Lang

Executive Producers: Garth Davis, Emile Sherman

Synopsis: When an investigation into his daughter’s illness leads to signs of a shadowy government Agency experimenting with the subconscious, a police detective becomes trapped in an immersive reality.

Forget Me Not

8 x 30 mins

Kacie Anning

Genre: Comedy

Writer/Director: Kacie Anning

Producer: Kacie Anning

Synopsis: Famous as a child for her parents’ notorious prank-filled online channel, Sally (27) is still reckoning with her unwanted fame when an unforgivable stunt by her parents sets Sally on a crusade to wipe her own existence from the internet. Together with two other internet-famous-kids and a documentarian hoping to expose ‘sharenting’ culture, Sally will take on internet giants, trolls and hackers, but most importantly, her parents, in a bid to have her Right to Be Forgotten granted.

House of Kwa

8 x 60 mins

Wooden Horse Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Creator: Corrie Chen

Writer/Director: Corrie Chen

Writers’ Room Collaborators: Penelope Chai, Niki Aken, Liselle Mei, Kim Ho

Producers: Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson

Executive Producers: Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, Elizabeth Bradley, Corrie Chen

Synopsis: When high-profile journalist Mimi Kwa’s father sues her over his beloved sister’s will, she faces a battle with the ghosts and misdeeds of her family’s dynastic past.

Unsettled

8 x 60 mins

Tilt Media & Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre: Family Drama, Mystery, Indigenous Realism

Creators: Nicole Sullivan, Melissa Lucashenko

Writers: Melissa Lucashenko, Stuart Page

Producer: Diane Robertson

Co-producer: Nicole Sullivan

Executive Producers: Chris Hilton, Rhoda Roberts, Simonne Overend

Synopsis: In an Australian seaside town newly arrived French teenager, Sasha, discovers the body of an Indigenous child which has been mysteriously preserved for 150 years forcing two prominent families to face unsettling secrets and triggers a battle over coveted ancestral land.

Undercurrent

6 x 60 mins

Sweet Shop Green Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Creators: Rebecca Ingram, Stuart Page

Writers: Stuart Page, Rebecca Ingram, Jock Serong

Producer: Gal Greenspan

Executive Producers: Ayelet Waldman, Sharlene George

SSG Head of Scripted: Rachael Turk

Synopsis: When a mainland police officer is murdered on idyllic Norfolk Island, an islander finds herself caught between the fiercely independent community she loves, the much-maligned Island Administrator tasked with investigating the crime, and her own desperate need for a smoke.

Generate

A Lonely Girl is a Dangerous Thing

6 x 60 mins

Thumper Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer: Jessie Tu

Script Editor: John Collee

Producer: Morgan Hind

Synopsis: Jena is a Taiwanese-Australian woman and former child prodigy who is re-entering the white, male-dominated and privileged world of classical musicianship after a lengthy period out of the spotlight; in doing so she must grapple with her own understanding of her identity and power, which has been tied to this world and those that put her in it for as long as she can remember.

Unqualified

6 x 30 mins

Catherine Moore

Genre: Comedy

Director: Matthew Moore

Writers: Catherine Moore, Genevieve Hegney

Producers: Catherine Moore, Genevieve Hegney

Synopsis: The story of two women who are not just living a lie but lying for a living. Uptight, ambitious, Joanne Truebody and eternally optimistic, Felicity Bacon are over 45 and virtually skill-less. This odd couple team up to open a Temporary Employment Agency — but they’ll do ALL the jobs themselves. Jobs for which they are well and truly unqualified. Unqualified is for everyone who’s ever felt like an imposter in the workplace and anyone who actually is one.

Good Eggs

6 x 30 mins

3rd Gen Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Melanie Tait

Producer; Cecilia Ritchie

Synopsis: Nicola is 39 and wants a family, Sarah is 40 and she’s losing her family, Zoya is 39 and she hasn’t got any family left. They haven’t seen the nuclear family work for anyone. Can a baby or two help these three friends make a family together?

My Sister Ellie

Jessie Mangum

6 x 60 mins

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Director: Laura Scrivano

Writers: Samantha Collins, Laura Scrivano

Producer: Jessie Mangum

Synopsis: Jen and her husband Paul land in wintery London determined to find Jen’s sister Ellie, the surrogate carrying their child, who has fled Australia and vanished. Desperate, they discover Ellie has lied about her former life in London, fuelling their fears and triggering Jen’s memories of the childhood death of Ellie’s twin Marianne. As their search continues Jen discovers how deep the lies run – are those closest to her hiding a terrible secret?

Honeymoon

8 x 30 mins

Gina Song

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Writers: Gina Song, Liên Ta

Synopsis: In a near future with increasing global warming and decreasing fertility rates, a romantic optimist, Thea Lim, joins ‘The Honeymoon’ – a program designed to pair young people with their potential life partners. Her happily-ever-after is complicated when she begins to fall in love with her matched partner’s cynical sister, Haru.

Custodians

8 x 30 mins

Natasha Henry

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Natasha Henry

Synopsis: A Pasifika creative lucks her way into a high stakes public relations role at a public art museum, just as the state government threatens to close it down. To keep her job and the museum open, she must singlehandedly transform their eccentric director into a woke media darling and push her moral and cultural compass to its limits.

Online

Adventuries of the Century

42 x 1 mins

Molly Daniels

Genre: Comedy

Director: Molly Daniels

Writers/Producers: Molly Daniels, Dylan Murphy

Synopsis: Dylan and Molly are two cousins who are regularly thrust into high-stakes escapades by their Grandma Catherine. In Adventuries of the Century, her demands will see the duo get to the bottom of an adoption scandal, rob City Hall, go on trial for their crimes, break out of prison, salvage a doomed wedding, and save Christmas!

I’d Rather Eat Cake

6 x 8 mins

Blackwood River Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Mimi Helm

Writer: Tahlia Norrish

Producer: Sophia Armstrong

Synopsis: Twenty-three-year-old Cobie assumed her sexual awakening would eventually arrive. But upon discovering she’s potentially asexual, Cobie takes matters into her own hands … I’d Rather Eat Cake is a comedy/drama based on truth that chronicles a young female’s journey towards radical self-acceptance.

Let’s Break Up

6 x 5 mins

Kiosk Film

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creator: Anisa Nandaula

Writers: Anisa Nandaula, Gemma Bird-Matheson

Producers: Tilly Towler, Sara Taghaode

Synopsis: When Anisa, a seemingly conservative young Muslim woman, is rushed to hospital with a mystery illness, she must make a decision – will she come clean about her secret life of dating and stand-up comedy, knowing that her confession will radically change her closest relationships? Time is running out and her honesty seems to be the only way to figure out what is going on with her body.

Scrunt Hunt

15 x 5 mins

Jordan Raskopoulos

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Fantasy

Writer/Director: Jordan Raskopoulos

Producer: Jordan Raskopoulos

Synopsis: It’s Blues Clues meets Twin Peaks as Jordan and her son Scrunt; a yellow lizard boy powered by A.I. character technology, embark on adventures and solve mysteries in their animated neighbourhood.

The Place I Carry Within

1 x 20 mins

Enoet Râz Pty Ltd

Genre: Action adventure, Family, Fantasy, Game

Writer/Directors: Enoet Râz, Ahnat Râz

Producer: Enoet Râz

Synopsis: Mina has requested to see you; she needs your help. With the passage of time, her most cherished childhood memories have faded away, destined to vanish forever. There is only one way to stop this from happening; you must go back in time, to the land she had to flee as a child, and relive her memories all over again. Will you agree to embark on this journey?