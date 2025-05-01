Screen Australia announces $7.6 million in film, TV and online series funding

Screen Australia has unveiled a new round of investments into Australian storytelling, allocating $7.6 million in development and production funding across more than 100 scripted projects for the 2024/25 financial year.

The national agency’s latest slate covers an expansive mix of formats – feature films, television series and online content – and reflects a clear priority: platform-agnostic storytelling with strong creative voices at the helm.

The projects funded so far include everything from animated adventures to TikTok comedies and personal dramas. Among the highlights is It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All, the feature directorial debut of Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The South Australian multi-hyphenate writes, directs, produces and stars in this drama set in an aged-care home (more on that here).

On the younger end of the audience spectrum, animated children’s series Jidoo & Ibis centres on a tale of intergenerational bonding and bin chickens. Comedy also makes a strong showing with CEEBS, a TikTok-first series about two friends fighting to save their youth centre, and DIVA, a series based on the real-life story of a young Samoan man balancing faith, family and dreams of becoming a drag queen wrestler.

Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, said the agency remains committed to ensuring Australian voices flourish on all fronts. ‘This funding reflects our commitment to both emerging and established creatives, reinforcing the strength and diversity of our industry,’ she said.

‘In an ever-changing landscape, one thing remains constant – Australian screen storytelling is a vital cultural force that continues to resonate with audiences here at home and across the world.’

Gough also acknowledged the high demand for Screen Australia’s direct funding. A recent sector survey, she said, reaffirmed the value placed on agency support in a time of rapid industry shifts.

In addition to the 100-plus scripted projects now receiving funding, Screen Australia has confirmed support for 11 major television series (that are soon to be announced) with a combined $12 million in backing and a total production value exceeding $117 million.

Recent high-profile projects supported by the agency include Stan’s He Had It Coming, comedy-horror Gnomes, and Boss Cat, the first feature film from inclusivity-focused production company Bus Stop Films, starring Olivia Hargroder, Penny Downie and Julia Savage.

Screen Australia-supported projects in 24/25:

