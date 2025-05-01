Screen Australia announces $7.6 million in film, TV and online series funding

Screen Australia has unveiled a new round of investments into Australian storytelling, allocating $7.6 million in development and production funding across more than 100 scripted projects for the 2024/25 financial year.
The national agency’s latest slate covers an expansive mix of formats – feature films, television series and online content – and reflects a clear priority: platform-agnostic storytelling with strong creative voices at the helm.
The projects funded so far include everything from animated adventures to TikTok comedies and personal dramas. Among the highlights is It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All, the feature directorial debut of Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The South Australian multi-hyphenate writes, directs, produces and stars in this drama set in an aged-care home (more on that here).
On the younger end of the audience spectrum, animated children’s series Jidoo & Ibis centres on a tale of intergenerational bonding and bin chickens. Comedy also makes a strong showing with CEEBS, a TikTok-first series about two friends fighting to save their youth centre, and DIVA, a series based on the real-life story of a young Samoan man balancing faith, family and dreams of becoming a drag queen wrestler.
Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, said the agency remains committed to ensuring Australian voices flourish on all fronts. ‘This funding reflects our commitment to both emerging and established creatives, reinforcing the strength and diversity of our industry,’ she said.
‘In an ever-changing landscape, one thing remains constant – Australian screen storytelling is a vital cultural force that continues to resonate with audiences here at home and across the world.’
Gough also acknowledged the high demand for Screen Australia’s direct funding. A recent sector survey, she said, reaffirmed the value placed on agency support in a time of rapid industry shifts.
In addition to the 100-plus scripted projects now receiving funding, Screen Australia has confirmed support for 11 major television series (that are soon to be announced) with a combined $12 million in backing and a total production value exceeding $117 million.
Recent high-profile projects supported by the agency include Stan’s He Had It Coming, comedy-horror Gnomes, and Boss Cat, the first feature film from inclusivity-focused production company Bus Stop Films, starring Olivia Hargroder, Penny Downie and Julia Savage.
Screen Australia-supported projects in 24/25:
- It’s All Going Very Well No Problems At All: This drama is the debut feature film from writer/director Tilda Cobham-Hervey (A Field Guide to Being a 12 Year Old Girl, I am Woman) and is produced by Liam Heyen (Jimpa, Latecomers), Dev Patel (Lion, Monkey Man), Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai, Monkey Man) and Cobham-Hervey, with Natalya Pavchinskaya and Cyna Strachan executive producing. The film follows Audrey (Cobham-Hervey), a young artist teetering on the edge of a quiet collapse, who finds solace and understanding through a profound connection with Harold, an elderly resident at the care home where she works. Major production investment from Screen Australia and S’ya Concept in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, with support from the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund. Local distribution by Kismet. The film is a Mad Ones and Minor Realm production.
- Jidoo & Ibis: Inspired by the real-life shenanigans between the creator’s father and the hungry bin chickens who flock to his garden, Jidoo & Ibis is from writer/producer Wendy Hanna (Beep & Mort) with writers Michael Drake (Beep & Mort) and Clare Madsen (Little J & Big Cuz). It is a 40-part animated series in development for young pre-schoolers about unexpected problems and unexpected friendships – told through the relationship between grumpy Grandpa Jidoo and an all too familiar larrikin, Ibis.
- CEEBS: This 18-part comedy for TikTok is from director Harry Lloyd (Rock Island Mysteries) and writers Betiel Beyin and Leigh Lule, some of the team behind Turn up the Volume. Nikki Tran (Girl, Interpreted) and Amie Batalibasi (Blackbird) are producing. CEEBS follows recent high-school graduates, Zion and Ruby, as they run for ‘Youth President’ to save their local youth centre from imminent closure – all while trying to ensure their lifelong friendship doesn’t get caught in the crossfire. It has received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen.
- DIVA: Inspired by a true story, DIVA is created by producer Jessica Magro (Bad Ancestors) and executive producer Jason Dewhurst, working alongside producer Lauren Brown (Thou Shalt Not Steal) and writer Nick Coyle (Bump, It’s Fine, I’m Fine). It is also executive produced by Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson. This eight-part series in development from Ludo Studio and Purple Carrot Entertainment follows 21-year-old Elly as he attempts to balance his strict, religious Samoan life and his secret queer identity as a professional wrestler in drag.
- Dreamboat: A feature comedy in development celebrating the enduring power of BFFs, second chances, and embracing life’s next chapter, from writer Joan Sauers (Ladies in Black, Wakefield), producers Courtney Botfield and Kate Riedl, script editor Megan Simpson Huberman and script consultant Zoë Coombs Marr. In Dreamboat, Suzy’s plans for a cruisy retirement are capsized when best friend, Val, takes her on a cruise to Antarctica.
- All The Boys Are Here: From Causeway Films (Talk to Me), this queer romance feature film is created by writer/director Goran Stolevski (Of An Age, You Won’t Be Alone) and produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings of Talk to Me. It is about a New York novelist who, while attending a family funeral in Vienna, discovers a German relative’s illicit queer love affair with a Jewish man during WW2 – sending him on a journey through the past that changes his future. It has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the Polish Film Institute, with Maslow Entertainment distributing and New Europe Film Sales and Charades managing international sales.
- A Model Family: A 10-part comedy in development for the whole family from some of the team behind The Disposables, including creator/writers Keir Wilkins and Sonia Whiteman, creator/writer/producer Renny Wijeyamohan, creator/producer/executive producer Karen Radzyner, producer Linda Micsko (The Office Australia) and executive producer Oliver Lawrance, with Guy Edmonds (Spooky Files) and Emmanuelle Mattana (Fwends) attached as writers. In A Model Family, five ultra-lifelike AIs have escaped from a secret research facility in the Australian countryside and must pass for a human ‘nuclear’ family to survive.
- Fear is the Rider: This horror-thriller is from the team behind The Forgiven, including writer/director/producer John Michael McDonagh, producers Elizabeth Eves, Kate Glover, Nick Gordon and Trevor Matthews, and executive producer Natalie Coleman. In Fear is the Rider, a lone woman searching for her missing mother is pursued into the Australian Outback by a terrifying family of cannibalistic serial killers, with only an ex-con and a young girl willing to help her. Major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Local distribution by Umbrella Entertainment, with international sales by Film Constellation and CAA.
- After All: From writer/director/producer Jess Murray (Moments of Clarity) and writers Tom Ward and Declan O’Byrne-Inglis, After All is a six-part comedic adult YouTube animation set against a post-apocalyptic wasteland. After living in a bunker for most of their lives, mutant filmmakers Flynn and Marshall venture out to make “the best movie ever made”, but quickly realise that stardom is not as important as friendship. It has received principal production funding from Screen Australia and financed with assistance from Screen Tasmania.
- Bluebottle: A thriller-comedy feature film from director Jim Weir and writer/director Jack Clark of Birdeater, producers Gal Greenspan (Moja Vesna), Rachel Forbes (Strange Creatures) and Ryan Bartecki (The Novice), and executive producers Joel Edgerton (Boy Swallows Universe), Ari Harrison (Lesbian Space Princess, The Moogai) and Jane Badler. During the final night of ‘Schoolies’ in an isolated coastal town, three local dropouts battle three handsome older men for the affection of three private school girls – tackling social issues of class, consent and identity. Major production investment from Screen Australia, with Co Created Media co-financing and Umbrella Entertainment distributing locally.
