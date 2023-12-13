News

SBS Rewind launches, offering end-of-year recap

The new feature provides viewers with a detailed summary of their watching preferences throughout the year.
13 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Alone Australia. Image: SBS.

SBS On Demand has today launched SBS Rewind – a new, personalised end-of-year viewing summary for viewers.

The feature offers viewers a ‘fun recap of interesting facts and figures relating to their consumption throughout the year’, with a summary that includes total minutes of content consumed, an interactive globe showing the content’s country of origin, most-watched genre, most-consumed language and how niche the viewer’s taste is.

Matt Hancock, General Manager of SBS On Demand, said the addition reaffirms the platform’s commitment to ‘providing a first-class user experience and innovation in the evolving digital landscape.

‘SBS On Demand sits squarely at the forefront of our broader digital transformation strategy. We announced SBS Rewind at our Upfronts event in October and are proud to hit “go” on this new addition today, giving audiences an even richer experience as we continue to develop and enhance the platform.’

Read: SBS On Demand: best streaming shows of 2023

Adjusting for a spike in consumption and new account registrations on the back SBS’s broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022, the platform achieved the strongest viewership in its platform’s seven-year history this year, with total consumption exceeding 7.34 billion minutes.

Helping drive on-demand viewing was the huge success of Alone Australia which solidified its place as the network’s top-rating program of 2023 and most successful original commission ever. The reality show achieved a total TV audience of 1.28 million, of which 44% was online. A second season, set in New Zealand, will be coming to screens in 2024.

SBS Rewind home screen as viewed on a desktop. Image: SBS ON Demand.

Read: Alone Australia brings us together in the wilderness

Acquired programming also drove SBS On Demand viewing, with season one of British dramedy Rogue Heroes – about the origins of Britain’s famed Special Air Service – achieving a total TV audience of 960,000, 40% of which was via streaming. The program was the top-rating series in the drama category for 2023.

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

