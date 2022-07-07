RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Aus and NZ queens announced

News

10 queens have been announced for Drag Race Down Under season 2.
Silvi Vann-Wall

Image: Jason Evans (Stan)

Ten drag queens have been announced as competitors for the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which premieres on 30 July.

Taking place in Auckland, Drag Race Down Under S2 will see Australian and New Zealand-based drag queens in various stages of their career take on challenges like designing high-fashion, singing and dancing, acting, impressions, and of course lip-synching for their lives.

The competing queens are as follows:

Place your bets now for whoever you think will snatch the crown from Season 1 winner Kita Mean.

Read: Will Drag Race Down Under erase our ocker drag past?

‘I am thrilled to host and produce a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,’ said RuPaul. ‘We’ve only just begun to shine a spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens’.
 
The brand new season of the eight-part Stan Original Series will premiere Saturday 30 July on Stan, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson all returning to the main judging panel. Celebrity guest stars will also be announced soon (last season we saw Kylie Minogue and Taika Waititi guest-judge the competition).

‘Aussie fans loved the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and demanded a second season,’ said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie. ‘As the most awarded reality competition show in TV history, the decision was an easy one, and we can’t wait to see the incredible talent that the show will unveil after the high bar set in season one.’

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will premiere Saturday 30 July on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

