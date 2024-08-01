Robodebt: Rick Morton’s book to become ABC series

The following media release was made available today regarding the Australian production company Lingo Pictures.

Lingo Pictures today announced that it has secured the rights to adapt award winning journalist Rick Morton’s book Mean Streak for the screen.

The mini-series Robodebt is being developed for ABC iview and ABC TV and tells the emotionally compelling story of one of the most egregious, large-scale failures in Australian government history.

The Robodebt scandal resulted in Australia’s largest class action; it cost the Government $1.8 billion dollars; and it involved compensation being paid to more than half a million Australians. It is a story of shocking hubris and of incredible bravery.

Lingo Pictures’ secured the rights for Morton’s much-anticipated book from publisher HarperCollins. The writing team will be led by Stuart Page (Total Control), with Magda Wozniak (The Messenger) and Sophie Miller (Family Law). Helen Bowden will produce for Lingo Pictures with Jason Stephens and Stuart Page as Executive Producers.

Read: After the Party, ABC Review: a smartly observed, sharply told NZ story

Rick Morton said: ‘Writing Mean Streak is the most difficult thing I have ever done but it is a story that deserves to be seen and heard by as many people as possible. I am so grateful that Lingo Pictures are creating the top tier drama it deserves; a production that will show all Australians and others around the world what happens when crude government systems encounter real people.‘

Helen Bowden said: ‘Lingo Pictures is very excited to be working with Rick Morton to bring the story of the Robodebt scandal to Australian screens. It’s one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in Australian history and we will focus on the human stories: the grieving mothers whose sons took their own lives; the Centrelink worker who blew the whistle after decades of loyalty; and the digital activists who helped bring the scandal to light. We are very grateful to so many of these people who are working closely with us to bring this story to the screen. We believe it will make great television drama.‘

ITV Studios will handle international sales.

Mean Streak by Rick Morton will be published by Harper Collins on 16 October 2024.