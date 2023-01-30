Revive: $286 million National Cultural Policy revealed

Four new bodies focused on the autonomy of First Nations arts and culture, the development of contemporary music and the literary sector, and workplace safety in the arts sector, will be established as part of the Federal Government’s new National Cultural Policy.

To be known as ‘Revive’, the policy is designed to correct the ‘calculated neglect’ of the previous decade, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who launched the cultural plan in Melbourne this morning (Monday 30 January).

‘Revive puts the arts back where they are meant to be – at the heart of our national life,’ Albanese said.

‘It is literally through the arts that we build our identity as a nation and a people,’ he added.

Among its key elements, Revive will create quotas for Australian content on streaming services, matching similar policies already in place in many countries overseas; and establish the role of an Australian poet laureate in order to give greater prominence to the literary sector.

Revive will also see funding returned to the Australia Council, which will itself will be reformed and renamed as Creative Australia.

Speaking at the Revive launch at Melbourne’s Esplanade Hotel, Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP said: ‘This policy, Revive, restores the place of art, of entertainment, of culture, for all Australians.’

He also stressed the intrinsic values of the arts alongside their economic value. ‘Today, the Albanese Labour Government has a message for you. You touch our hearts and you are a $17 billion contributor to the economy.

‘You create art and you create exports. You make works and you provide work. You are entertaining and you are essential. You are required,’ he said.

New investments in the arts

The new cultural policy is accompanied by a $286 million investment over four years, of which $241 million is new funding. A further $45 million has been redirected from a COVID insurance scheme that is no longer needed, according to The Conversation.

A significant percentage of this investment will go to the Australia Council for the Arts, which is to be rebranded as Creative Australia.

A total of $44 million over four years will be returned to the Australia Council, addressing the damage caused by George Brandis’ $104.8 million cut in 2015, and the subsequent $5.4 million cut by Mitch Fifield in 2017.

An additional $199 million is being directed towards the establishment of Creative Australia and its new functions, an Australia Council spokesperson said.

Creative Australia will also become home to four new industry bodies: Music Australia, Writers Australia, the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces (a new body focused on workplace safety in the arts, addressing bullying and sexual harassment, and establishing workplace safety standards) and a new, First Nations-led body designed to ensure autonomy for First Nations people in the cultural sector.

‘We’re getting Creative Australia the resources that the Australia Council had been robbed of and also providing new structures to deliver autonomy for First Nations, work protections for arts workers, the capacity to provide strategic direction for contemporary music and writers, and one organisation that will now interact with the whole of the sector – funded, philanthropic and commercial: all three together in Creative Australia,’ said Burke.

Revive also includes a commitment to cracking down on fake Indigenous art, an $80 million investment towards the creation of a new National Aboriginal Gallery in Alice Springs, and a similar commitment to an Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Perth.

The Australian screen sector has been calling for an Australian content quota on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime for many months.

‘In the second half of this year, legislation will be introduced to the Parliament and on 1 July next year, Australian content obligations will apply to the streaming companies,’ Burke said.

A streaming quota that requires such services to reinvest 20% of their combined estimated $2.4 billion annual revenue into local content would result in the investment of $480 million a year into new Australia content (approximately 400 hours of new content a year).

Burke also promised support for the Australian video games industry. ‘We’ll restore the games fund for Screen Australia that was abolished nearly 10 years ago,’ he said.

Art for all

The Prime Minister stressed the new cultural policy’s focus on supporting the arts in all its forms.

‘This is a framework that empowers our arts, entertainment and cultural sectors wherever you encounter them – from the gallery to the mosh pit to your favourite reading chair,’ he said.

Albanese also noted that the policy was intended to ensure the accessibility of the arts for all.

‘The arts cannot be left simply to those who can afford to do it,’ he said.

The details of Revive announced at the launch do not include additional funding for national collecting institutions such as the National Gallery and the National Library in Canberra, where budget cuts have resulted in a number of challenges for the institutions.

If new funding is to be made available for them, it is expected to be delivered in May, when full details of Revive and its funding priorities will be revealed as part of the next Federal Budget.

ArtsHub will explore the ramifications and details of Revive in further articles over the coming days.