News

 > News

Revealed: KillJoy – Stan doco about family homicide in Australia, trailer released

Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn Joy from childhood into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story.
22 Aug 2024 9:13
Paul Dalgarno
L–R: Lyndel Smith, Helen (surname withheld) and Kathryn Joy, in Revealed: Killjoy. Image: Stan.

Streaming

L–R: Lyndel Smith, Helen (surname withheld) and Kathryn Joy, in Revealed: KillJoy. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Warning: This film explores themes of suicide, mental health, domestic violence and homicide that some viewers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Stan has released the trailer for its documentary Revealed: KillJoy, which will premiere on 8 September and ‘offers a unique view of family violence in Australia’.

As per a spokesperson for Stan: ‘Kathryn Joy was three months old when their father killed their mother. He served just 22 months and by age four, Kathryn was back living with him in the house he killed their mother in, with little knowledge of what happened to her.

‘Spanning over forty years, Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story. Confronting psychological risk at every turn, Kathryn forms a relationship with their mother and builds a meaningful life as an activist.’

Kathryn Joy said: ‘In many ways, this film feels like a love letter to my mother, and to those whose lives she touched. I’m so grateful to have been given the space to tell a story that she exists within, a story where she has not been erased. It has been a beautiful opportunity to know her more deeply, and to grieve her collectively.

‘Children and young people bereaved by domestic homicide are rarely part of the conversations surrounding family abuse and violence, and they should be. They need more support, more advocacy, and more nuanced conversations about those who choose to cause harm, and the systems that allow this harm to continue.

‘Being able speak on my own terms, with the support and care of so many, has been a life-changing experience. May this story offer a remedy to the enormous injustice of my mother’s death.’

The Stan Original Documentary Revealed: KillJoy is produced by Lisa Albert and Directed by Vincent Lamberti (Intervention: Stories from the Inside), with associate producers Kathryn Joy and Jess Hill (See What You Made Me Do) and Executive Producers Ivan O’Mahoney (Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, Folau) and Adam Farrington-Williams (Under Cover). It is a Fringe Dweller Films production for Stan. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen, The Post Lounge and Shark Island Foundation. The documentary has been developed with assistance from Shark Island Foundation, VicScreen and Screen Australia. Stan Executive Producers are Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown.

Revealed: KillJoy will premiere on 8 September on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: new shows & films streaming September 2024

From Wolfs to Slow Horses S4 – your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in September…

Paul Dalgarno
Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4. Image: AMC+.
Features

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films streaming September 2024

From Frankie Drake Mysteries S4 to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – your guide to the best new shows and…

Paul Dalgarno
Brennan Lee Mulligan, Lou Wilson, Sam Reich and Siobhan Thompson on Game Changer. Image: Dropout
Features

Dropout: top 5 shows to stream on the comedy streaming service

Dropout is the only streaming service with in-house original comedy content like Very Important People.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Passenger. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: Passenger series premiere date, trailer and first look images

BritBox's new mystery series explores a close-knit community of people who are unwilling to face their fears.

Paul Dalgarno
Spent. Image: BBC/ Various Artists Limited/ Robert Viglasky.
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming September 2024

From Spent to The Hunt – your guide to the best new shows to stream on SBS On Demand in…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login