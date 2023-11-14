Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire trailer on Netflix now

A trailer has been released for Zack Snyder’s latest project, the two-part Netflix film series Rebel Moon.

Snyder, perhaps best known as the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, says he has been working on Rebel Moon for more than a decade.

The first movie in the series, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, will release on Netflix from 22 December.

Watch the trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire below:

What is Rebel Moon about?

‘After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.’

‘Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Bae Doona), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose.

‘But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.’

The film is directed by Zack Snyder, and co-written by Snyder with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The producers are Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder.

The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on 22 December 2023.