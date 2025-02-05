Penny Lane Is Dead: new Aussie horror film is casting ahead of European Film Market

Penny Lane Is Dead, a new ‘punk horror’ Australian film from the producers of Late Night With The Devil and Talk To Me, is set to launch at the European Film Market (EFM) in two weeks.

The film, which is described as ‘a high-energy blend of horror, action, and suspense, infused with the rebellious spirit of the 1980s’ is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mia’Kate Russell (Maggie May, Liz Drives). Independent Australian film production company Sanctuary Pictures made the announcement that the film was in pre-production yesterday afternoon.

Supported by Screen Australia, VicScreen, and ANZ distributor Umbrella Entertainment, Penny Lane Is Dead is produced by Julie Ryan (Late Night With The Devil), Ari Harrison (Talk To Me), and Andre Lima. Set during a scorching Australian summer in 1986, the film follows three teenage best friends whose celebratory night at a beach house spirals into a blood-soaked battle for survival after a prank takes a deadly turn.

‘Mia’Kate infuses Penny Lane Is Dead with her unmistakable storytelling style, crafting a film that crackles with razor-sharp tension, raw emotion, and unflinching violence,’ said Ari Harrison, Director and Owner of Sanctuary Pictures. ‘This is a bold, relentless ride that will leave audiences breathless.’

‘This film is a rollercoaster ride of love and chaos set against the rebellious spirit of the 1980s,’ said writer-director Russell. ‘I’m excited to take audiences on this wild, unexpected journey with these girls and their crazy night at the beach.’

Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, Louise Gough, praised the film, stating, ‘Penny Lane Is Dead is a gripping feature debut from Sanctuary Pictures, poised to launch Mia’Kate onto the global stage. With an exceptional creative team and riveting storytelling, this film has the potential to engage audiences both locally and internationally. Prepare to be taken on a high-octane ride of feminist-lensed terror.’

A Sanctuary Pictures and Buffalo Media production, Penny Lane Is Dead is financed with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen. Local distribution will be handled by Umbrella Entertainment, with international sales handled by Upgrade. The film was developed with the assistance of the South Australian Film Corporation and Umbrella Entertainment.

Penny Lane Is Dead is currently casting its lead roles, and is set to begin production in the second quarter of 2025.