Paper Dolls: trailer released for new Australian Paramount+ series

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for upcoming Australian music drama series, Paper Dolls.

Set in the cusp of the new millennium, five aspiring singers are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame in the eight-part Paper Dolls.

After competing in reality TV show Pop Rush, a group of young women form the girl group HARLOW. Thrown into fame from an early age, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

The cast includes Emma Booth (Glitch), Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen the Musical), Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age) and Ditch Davey (Spartacus).

Watch the Paper Dolls trailer below:

Paper Dolls is directed by Tenika Smith (The Heights), Nina Buxton (Summer Love) and Erin White (Wellmania), produced by Jessica Carrera (Seriously Red) and Kerrie Mainwaring (Bali 2002), executive produced by Mark Fennessy (Last King of The Cross) and Belinda Chapple, and Sophia Mogford with Alexander Pettaras as associate producer.

The series is based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, and created and written by Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace), with writers David Hannam (Darby and Joan), Marieke Hardy (Heartbreak High), Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan (Heartbreak High) and Thomas Wilson-White (Heartbreak High).

Paper Dolls is a HELIUM Pictures production for Paramount +, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Entertainment One (eOne) is handling the international distribution for Paper Dolls outside of Australia.

Paper Dolls debuts on Paramount+ on 3 December, dropping new episodes weekly on a Sunday.