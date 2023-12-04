News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Paper Dolls: Australian Original series lands on Paramount+

The show follows five aspiring singers who are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame. 
4 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

L.R: Emalia, Naomi Sequeira, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Courtney Monsma in Paper Dolls. Image: Paramount+.

Share Icon

The first three episodes of the Paramount+ Australian original series Paper Dolls are available to stream now, with new episodes of the eight-episode season arriving weekly on Sundays.

Set at the turn of the century, the show follows five aspiring singers who are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame. 

As per the series blurb: ‘Never far from the watchful eye of the cameras, fans and critics, HARLOW is born out of music reality television show Pop Rush, redefining pop culture in the process. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamorous industry determined to commodify them.’

Read: Paramount+: new films and shows streaming December 2023

The show’s ensemble cast includes Emma Booth (Glitch), Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen the Musical), Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age) and Ditch Davey (Spartacus).

Based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, Paper Dolls was created and written by Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace), with writers David Hannam (Darby and Joan), Marieke Hardy (Heartbreak High), Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan (Heartbreak High) and Thomas Wilson-White (Heartbreak High).

Read: Screenwriter David Hannam shares tips for would-be TV writers

The show is directed by Tenika Smith (The Heights), Nina Buxton (Summer Love) and Erin White (Wellmania), produced by Jessica Carrera (Seriously Red) and Kerrie Mainwaring (Bali 2002), executive produced by Mark Fennessy (Last King of The Cross) and Belinda Chapple, and Sophia Mogford (Paramount+) with Alexander Pettaras and Jenna Purcell as associate producers.  

The show joins a host of other Paramount+ Australian original series, including NCIS: SydneyOne NightLast King Of The Cross, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) JokersThe Betoota Advocate Presents, The Secrets She KeepsFive Bedrooms, Spreadsheet, More Than This, Couples Therapy, The Bridge and Undressed.

Paper Dolls is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features Streaming
More
Features

Best streaming shows of 2023

From Succession S4 to Faraway Downs – our rundown of the very best shows to stream in 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Binge: best streaming shows of 2023

From Succession Season 4 to Our Flag Means Death Season 2 – here are the top shows on Binge in…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Disney+: best streaming shows of 2023

From The Bear Season 2 to American Born Chinese – the top shows on Disney+ this year according to ScreenHub…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: best streaming shows of 2023

From Erotic Stories to Alone Australia – here are the top SBS On Demand shows this year, according to ScreenHub…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

ABC iview: best streaming shows of 2023

From Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe to The Newsreader S2 – here are the top ABC iview shows of 2023 according…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login