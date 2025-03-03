Oscars 2025: all the winners

All the winners from the Academy Awards, the Oscars 2025, held on 2 March 2025 in Los Angeles (3 March AEST), hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain. Image: 20th Century Studios. Oscars 2025.

ScreenHub: A Real Pain explores remembrance culture and personal trauma

Nominees:

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Real Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Animated Feature Film

Winner: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)

Flow. Image: UFO Distribution. Oscars 2025.

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)

Animated Short Film

Winner: In The Shadow of the Cyprus (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)

In the Shadow of the Cyprus. Image: Voce Spettacolo. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Costume Design

Winner: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures.

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner: Anora (Sean Baker)

Anora. Image: Neon/Kismet Movies. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner: Conclave (Peter Straughan)

Conclave. Image: Focus Features. Oscars 2025.

ScreenHub: Conclave review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Demi Moore in The Substance. Image: Mubi. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Film Editing

Winner: Anora (Sean Baker)

Anora. Image: Neon. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Zoë Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez. Image: Pathé Distribution. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Monica Barbara (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Production Design

Winner: Wicked (Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures. Oscars 2025.

ScreenHub: Wicked review: a spell of new life for a timeless story

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Music (Original Song)

Winner: El Mal (Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Nominees:

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Documentary Short Film

Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra. Image: Netflix. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)

I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)

Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)

Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)

Documentary Feature Film

Winner: No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)

No Other Land. Image: Antipode Films. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)

Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)

Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn)

Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Oscars 2025.

ScreenHub: Dune Part Two review: stunning and weird

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Visual Effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Alien Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Live Action Short Film

Winner: I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

I’m Not a Robot. Image: OAK Motion Pictures. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

International Feature Film

Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

I’m Still Here. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Music (Original Score)

Winner: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Nominees:

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Directing

Winner: Anora (Sean Baker)

Anora. Image: Neon/Kismet Movies. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Anora. Image: Neon. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Picture

Winner: Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)

Anora. Image: Neon. Oscars 2025.

Nominees:

The Brutalist (Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers)

I’m Still Here (Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers)

Nickel Boys (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers)

Wicked (Marc Platt, Producer)

ScreenHub: Oscars 2025: predictions for the winners at the Academy Awards