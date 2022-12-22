Brisbane-made short film makes Oscars’ shortlist while You Won’t Be Alone is snubbed

An Australian claymation short titled An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It has been shortlisted for Best Animated Short Film in the 2023 Academy Awards.

Ostrich was made by Griffith Film School’s Lachlan Pendragon, and follows a young office worker who uncovers the flaws in his stop-motion universe with the help of a mysterious talking ostrich.

The list of films eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and International Feature Film categories at the 95th Academy Awards were released today, with many unsurprising choices – and some shock snubs.

Horror flick You Won’t Be Alone, Australia’s official submission for Best International Feature, did not make the shortlist and thus is now out of the running.

Read: You Won’t Be Alone named as Australia’s official Oscars film 2023

Elvis has, as perhaps expected given all the other awards it’s claimed, made the shortlist in Makeup & Hair, and Sound.

Meanwhile, the showstopping A24 flick Everything Everywhere All At Once has not made the shortlist for Best Visual Effects, to the dismay of many fans that praised it for its mind-boggling CG sequences.

Read the full list below (note that this does not cover the other major categories of the Oscars, like Best Picture, which are finalised later).

The full shortlist for Documentary, Short, Animation and International Feature:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Read: Moonage Daydream: David Bowie film depicts a life well loved

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Read: Decision to Leave review: Park Chan-wook’s hypnotic neo-noir

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Read: Elvis by Baz Luhrmann review: it’s one for the money

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Read: Avatar: The Way of Water review – thrilling action in Cameron’s unbeatable style

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

Read: Where the Crawdads Sing is resoundingly bland

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Read: MIFF 2022 Shorts Winners announced

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Read: The Batman review: a return on a staggering scale

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

Read: Nope review: Jordan Peele’s most entertaining film to date