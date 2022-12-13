NITV celebrates 10 years with new films, shows and documentaries

This week the National Indigenous Television (NITV) is celebrating 10 years since it launched free-to-air and began broadcasting into every Australian household as part of the SBS network.

The anniversary celebrations will take place all summer, with an original line-up of NITV programming promised to include ‘a suite of news, food, entertainment, documentary and drama premieres’.

‘SBS is the home of First Nations storytelling. Stories 65,000 years in the making, exploring and celebrating the oldest living continuous culture on the planet,’ said SBS Director of Indigenous Content and Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman, Tanya Denning-Orman.

‘Having been part of NITV since the beginning, I am so proud of what we have achieved in ten years and I’m so excited by what’s yet to come. NITV is stronger than ever and through SBS, is delivering more for our communities, and creating more opportunities for all Australians to connect.’

A concert was held on Monday to commemorate the occasion. Titled Uluru, From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration, the concert included performances from King Stingray, Troy Cassar-Daley, Christine Anu, Casey Donovan, Electric Fields, JK-47, and the Mutijulu Band. The performances took place inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, at the foothills of Uluru.

From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration, was hosted by Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs and Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke, with Yamatji man and television icon Ernie Dingo.

Programming highlights

No Ordinary Black

Airing weekly from Thursday 15 December at 9.30pm on NITV. An NITV and Screen Australia scripted short film initiative in partnership with Screen NSW, Screen Territory, South Australian Film Corporation and Screenwest, No Ordinary Black is ‘designed to bring thought-provoking First Nations stories to the screen, authored and crafted by First Nations peoples.’

The five short films are:

• The Lost Crystals of Jessica’s Room: Two kids play a game where they use a treasure map to find a crystal in their backyard, but the treasure is not what it seems. From writer/director Gary Hamaguchi and producer Jodie Bell.

• Finding Jedda: At St Mary’s Anglican Home, Alice Springs, 1953, two best friends go head-to-head auditioning for the lead role in a movie, and face the prospect of leaving the Home for good. Writer/director Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Robbie Hood) teams up with executive producers Dan Lake and Meg O’Connell (Retrograde).

• Blackfellas Who Can’t Dance: Nathan’s fever dream of a gym session is complicated as he realises that he has feelings for a new member, with the two awkwardly dancing around their desires. This is a comedy-drama from writer/director Enoch Mailangi (All My Friends Are Racist) and producer Majhid Heath (Dark Place).

• Shiny One: A young man dreams of escaping his bush community and finding riches, but soon learns that wealth comes in many forms. This comedy is from writer/director Viviana Petyarre (Utopia Generations), producer Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Robbie Hood) and executive producers Dan Lake and Meg O’Connell (Retrograde).

• Mudskipper: A film about Martha, a Torres Strait Islander woman who works tirelessly in a laundromat loading machines and folding washing, ready for the collection of her boss. When a mysterious visitor arrives, Martha is reminded of the life she has left behind. The creative team behind Mudskipper features writer/director John Harvey (Water), writer Walter Waia and producer Gillian Moody (Ties That Bind).

Our Law

Our Law explores the relationship between police and First Nations people in Western Australia in a six-part documentary series.

After 170 years of locked doors and sealed lips, documentary cameras are now granted intimate and candid access to the Indigenous officers and cadets attempting to break the cycle of Indigenous incarceration and repair a deeply troubled relationship between police and First Nations peoples, while giving voice to the communities being policed.

Find out more information about NITV’s 10th anniversary at the NITV website.