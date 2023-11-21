NITV to broadcast in HD for the first time this December

National Indigenous Television (NITV) will be upgrading to high definition (HD) on channel 34 next month, with the standard definition (SD) broadcast of NITV to move to channel 36.

The change will take place from 5 December, with free-to-air channel 34 transitioning to an HD service overnight. If you have a compatible TV, this will mean a ‘higher picture quality and an improved viewing experience’, according to NITV representatives.

The move to HD will mean NITV begins broadcasting using MPEG-4. Audiences with older equipment may find their TVs are not compatible and should instead switch to watching NITV on channel 36 in SD.

‘We’re excited to be providing more ways to enjoy NITV,’ said Peter Noble, proud Bandjin and Girramay man and NITV General Manager.

‘With the introduction of NITV HD this December, we’re able to deliver the best of NITV in high definition, which means audiences can experience better viewing quality when watching their favourite NITV shows. Whether it’s the thrills and spills of league legends and rising stars battling in the Koori Knockouts, or the vast beauty of people and Country across the continent on Going Places with Ernie Dingo, we’re proud to be bringing you Blak excellence, bigger and better than ever before.’

Noble added: ‘No matter how you watch NITV, you’ll still be able to access the channel in a range of ways, regardless of the equipment you use. The transition to HD on channel 34 is being supported by the launch of NITV on channel 36, allowing people to continue watching in SD if needed, alongside the ability to enjoy NITV shows at any time on SBS On Demand.

‘We’re committed to continuously improving how we serve our audiences, partners, and increasing our investment in First Nations storytelling and the Indigenous media sector. The move to HD comes after we introduced split transmission across five metro and seven regional markets in May 2022, we marked more than a decade of being available free-to-air as part of the SBS network this time last year, and earlier in 2023, celebrated two decades of Living Black, Australia’s longest running Indigenous current affairs television program.

‘As we look ahead, we’re excited to explore more ways we can reach and engage Australians, and continue to support the strength of First Nations media and production sector in this country.’

For more information and support about NITV HD, visit sbs.com.au/NITV/HD.