Nintendo has sold 3.5 million Switch 2 units in record time

Nintendo has officially sold 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the console’s first four days of sale, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware ever, globally, and eclipsing many other records in the process.

For brief comparison, the original Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in its first month on sale in 2017, in a time that was economically better-off. Looking across the pond, the PlayStation 5 reportedly sold 3.4 million units in its first four weeks on sale.

It’s a very impressive achievement for Nintendo, and one that seems to defy all expectations. We’ve heard, time and again, about the state of the economy. Redundancies and other job losses are rife, groceries are more expensive than ever, and financial pressure is mounting around the world. Yet the Nintendo Switch 2 is already a success, with millions of players purchasing their console as soon as they could get hands-on.

Why has the Nintendo Switch 2 sold so well?

This sales result perhaps speaks to a desire for new, more fun experiences – for a hefty dose of escapism in a world of stress and ever-mounting challenges. Speaking personally, there’s ample joy to be found in games like Mario Kart World. It can be completely transportive, turning a bad day into a very good one.

Read: Mario Kart World review: a familiar formula made fresh

There are other factors to consider. The discourse around the Nintendo Switch 2 was heavily impacted by tariff discussions in the US, with many speculating this could lead to a price rise – whether soon, or in future. While that situation is ever-shifting, and has eased since early discussions of a 125% tariff on goods from China, the fear may have remained, encouraging early adoption.

It’s also worth noting that early sales are generally impacted by availability, and with a global trade war being threatened around the time of the Switch 2’s launch, at the same time concerns around stock grew, Nintendo imported as many consoles as possible into the US and other regions, ensuring ample supply.

Nintendo believes it could also be a matter of gamers wanting more social connection, and finding it in the Switch 2. Notably, the Switch 2 is a more chat-friendly console, with new features designed to allow folks to get together, and chat online.

‘In addition to upgraded features, Nintendo Switch 2 offers new ways for people to connect and play together,’ Takuro Horie, Managing Director of Nintendo Australia highlighted in a press release. ‘We are grateful for the response it has already received, and we hope players will continue to enjoy the new experiences offered.’

Whatever the case, it appears the Nintendo Switch 2 is a strong success for the company already. That’s despite frequent online discourse about the console’s price tag, its value in the current economy, its lack of launch titles, and its nature as an “improved” Nintendo Switch. The learning lesson here is that online discourse doesn’t always reflect reality – and that people really, really seem to love the Switch 2.

In the days ahead, we do expect the console’s sales to continue growing.