New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

Your guide to the best new films, series and documentaries streaming in Australia on the weekend of December 9-11, and new cinema releases.
7 Dec 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. Image: Netflix.

New to cinemas

Neptune Frost

The pitch: A group of escaped coltan miners forms an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective in the hilltops of Burundi. They soon attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime that’s exploiting the region’s natural resources – and its people.

Matilda the Musical

The pitch: Based on the Broadway hit with songs by Tim Minchin, this is getting a short cinema release before heading to streaming. Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and head teacher to change her story with miraculous results.

The Road Dance

The pitch: A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.

Never Forget Tibet

The pitch: This inspirational feature-length film, an official Dalai Lama documentary, tells the incredible true story of the Dalai Lama’s escape from Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959, with His Holiness Dalai Lama telling his story in his own words for the first time on film.

New to streaming

Little America

The pitch: From the director and Oscar®-winning writer of CODA, Little America is an anthology series that observes the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

Emancipation

The pitch: Peter, a slave, flees a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He has to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north.

A Spy Among Friends

The pitch: A Spy Among Friends is set during the height of the Cold War and reveals how Kim Philby, who began spying for the Soviets while at university in the 1930s as one of the infamous Cambridge Spies, had managed to escape detection for over 30 years due to his apparently unassailable position.

Carnival Row S2

The pitch: In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

Pinocchio

The pitch: A stop-motion animated musical film by Guillermo Del Toro. Not to be confused with the Disney remake. A father’s wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child.

Christmas Bloody Christmas

The pitch: It’s Christmas Eve and Tori just wants to get drunk and party, but when a robotic Santa Clause at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a rampant killing spree through her small town, she’s forced into a battle for survival.

Festivals

EFFA presents Sovereign Cinema

On Saturday 10 December, 2022 the Environmental Film Festival of Australia will celebrate Indigenous perspectives on climate, ecology, culture and custodianship.

  • 3pm                     Sovereign Shorts #1 
  • 5.10pm               Sovereign Shorts #2 
  • 7.20pm               Feature: DƏNE YI’INJETL | The Scattering of Man

Russian Film Festival

The Russian Film Festival is proud to present these five films now available to Melbourne audiences for free at limited sessions.

  • Land of Legends
  • The One
  • A Young Man 
  • Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive
  • The Fixies vs. Crabots 
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

