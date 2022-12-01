New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

New to cinemas

The pitch: This documentary delves deep into the history of The Angels, exploring the childhood of the Brewster brothers and Bernard Doc Neeson, their formative years and early musical careers that lead to the conception of The Angels.

Stars at Noon

The pitch: A young American journalist stranded in present-day Nicaragua seduces an enigmatic Englishman who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that their torrid affair has only put her in more danger.

Violent Night

The pitch: An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams

The pitch: A documentary on the life of Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, who created shoes for Hollywood stars during the silent film era and for iconic films of the period.

New to streaming

Lady Chatterly’s Lover (Netflix)

The pitch: Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate’s gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her.

Riches (Prime)

The pitch: The show follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

Sr. (Netflix)

The pitch: Like Father. Like Son. Like No Other. Sr. is a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that quickly devolves into a meditation on art, mortality, and healing generational dysfunction.

Irreverent (Netflix)

The pitch: A Brooklyn bad boy screws up the heist of his life and is forced to hide out in a reef town in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend. Irreverent is a fish out of water story with a big twist.

The pitch: Based on the movie of the same name. An unlikely group of six heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The pitch: Centred on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog, Colin from Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

A Christmas Ransom

The pitch: When a beloved toy store is hijacked on Christmas Eve and the struggling owner held for ransom, a pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist, where they are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security officer to save Christmas for everyone.

Festivals

SWAN – The Perth International Women In Film Festival: Perth’s film festival celebrating powerful female filmmakers.

Space Faring Civilisation Film Festival: A community of space enthusiasts and filmmakers celebrating space exploration.