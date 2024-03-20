News

New Furiosa trailer takes us to the Green Place

Anya Taylor-Joy's turn as Furiosa looms closer and closer as the second trailer drops more clues to the film's story.
20 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Furiosa in the Green Place of Many Mothers. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

It’s the origin story we’ve all been waiting for.

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the second trailer for George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga this morning, the prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road that follows Charlize Theron’s character, Furiosa.

This time, Anya Taylor-Joy is Furiosa – younger and more hopeful, yet equally full of rage. In the first seconds of the trailer we see a child Furiosa snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, a technicolor paradise inhabited by the all-female tribe the Vuvalini, and taken to the Wasteland by the great Biker Horde and their Warlord Dementus.

In Wasteland, two Tyrants – Dementus and Immortan Joe – compete for dominance in the land where water is a precious commodity. It was implied in Fury Road that Furiosa was once an enslaved ‘wife’ of Immortan Joe, so we may see that unfolding in the film as well.

Watch the epic trailer below:

Chris Hemsworth plays Warlord Dementus, and actors Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson reprise their roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic. Tom Burke, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme also star.

Read: Mad Max – tracking climate change through Australian films

Furiosa was filmed in New South Wales in 2022, and was reported to be the biggest film production in Australian history. Leaked set photos revealed that primary shooting took place in a former sand mine in the remote suburb of Kurnell, just 33kms south of Sydney’s CBD.

Furiosa hits cinemas on 24 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

