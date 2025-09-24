Network 10 reveals powerful Unreal Engine news studio

As reported in Variety, Network 10 has introduced Studio 1A, a new Melbourne-based virtual studio.

The virtual studio uses Unreal Engine – a powerful, real-time 3D creation tool developed by Epic Games – and automated camera systems to create a digitally rendered newsroom environment. Presenters sit at a green screen in reality, while on‑air the space appears as a fully designed virtual set.

What is Studio 1A?

The system, located in Studio 1A, will allow Network 10 to switch between different virtual sets quickly, enabling live broadcast of news, sports and special events without requiring presenters to remain in fixed positions. Automated cameras can integrate with graphics for more complex shots and effects.

Unreal Engine is widely used in film, broadcast and video games (like The Witcher) for high‑fidelity computer‑generated visuals. While 10 says the studio will not replicate natural environments in full detail, the software will ideally create realistic and dynamic newsroom renderings.

What Studio 1A means for Network 10

VP News Martin White described the studio as a ‘major’ asset for Network 10’s news operations. ‘It’s a really exciting time here at 10 News,’ White told Variety. ‘Our local 5pm bulletin is up 9% year-on-year across all markets, and we know how important the Melbourne market is. Victorians love local news, so I’m thrilled we’re able to give them an unparalleled, immersive local news, sport and weather experience with this new technology.’

White added that Studio 1A represents an initial step in the network’s broader technology plans.

The launch aligns with what is a growing trend in broadcast TV, where game engines and virtual production are increasingly used to create sets.

Also on ScreenHub: Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week



Midsomer Murders Season 24 (22 September)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.



The Past Beneath Us Season 1 (22 September)

Documentary Series. Archaeology is not only the study of the past, but also of the future. Two hundred years on from Raffles’ landing, a team of archaeologists are digging deep to unearth new artefacts that will reshape what we think we know about Singapore.



Secret Nazi Bases Season 4 (22 September)

Documentary Series. An examination of hidden structures built by the Nazis, from tunnels to towers, artillery sites, resistance nests, and communication centres.



Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Series. Inspired by Oliver Sacks and starring Zachary Quinto, this fascinating medical drama explores the human brain with compassion and complexity. Season 2 dives deeper into family revelations and neurological mysteries. Watch the trailer.



The Hotel Inspector Season 18 (23 September)

Reality Series. The Hotel Inspector travels to various struggling hotels to give them advice and suggestions on how to improve their business.



Botched Season 8 (23 September)

Reality Series. Horrible plastic surgeries gone wrong are looked at by two of California’s best plastic surgeons.



Great British Railway Journeys Season 14 (23 September)

Reality Series. All aboard! Michael Portillo explores the UK the railways made. Uncover hidden gems and fascinating communities from across the nation.



Rick Stein’s Food Stories Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Rick Stein celebrates the best of British food, meeting the people and discovering the stories behind the country’s beloved dishes.



Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Alan Cumming travels to spectacular properties as he seeks inspiration for his own dream home. Watch the trailer.



Escape To The Country Season 32 (24 September)

Reality Series. A series which helps prospective buyers find their dream home in the country.



Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.



Read more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters